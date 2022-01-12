Family fights off Marshall Fire with garden hose

Greeley firefighters stepped up last week to help their neighbors in the wake of the Marshall Fire that ravaged Boulder County, taking with it entire subdivisions. The Greeley Tribune reports a team of a dozen firefighters was deployed to Louisville along with a Type 1 engine, a brush truck, and a command vehicle to put out hotspots and relieve firefighters who’d been working overtime. They remained there for less than 24 hours, mopping up and ensuring no further structures were lost. The Marshall Fire destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and businesses. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
