ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Family fights off Marshall Fire with garden hose

KDVR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne local family took matters into their...

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
1230 ESPN

Raw Video From Firefighter Fighting The Marshall Fire. Have You Seen This?

This raw video from a firefighter on the frontline shows what it looks like from his point of view at they battled the Marshall Fire last Thursday. Unreal. By now, we've seen many pictures and videos from the Marshall fire but this one might be the craziest. What was it like being inside of the fire, trying to fight and put down the most destructive fire in Colorado's history? Firefighters from all over the state were on hand to help do whatever they could to try and slow the growth of this incredibly destructive fire. One of those brave men was Longmont Firefighter, Patrick Kramer, who filmed and posted a raw video from his point of view while inside the blaze.
LONGMONT, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoses#Garden Hose
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
9NEWS

Volunteer chaplain called to help fight Marshall Fire

AURORA, Colo. — When the devastating Marshall Fire grew, fire departments across our area raced to Louisville and Superior to help. Even people who didn't expect to fight the fire were called to help. That was true for Scott Ross, Sable Altura Fire Rescue's volunteer chaplain. He is able...
SUPERIOR, CO
KDVR.com

Marshall Fire cause still not public

A member of the Twelve Tribes had warned firefighters about fires burning at the property before, but the investigation continues into whether the fire started there. Michael Konopasek reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KDVR.com

Marshall Fire investigation remains open

The investigation remains open as reports show multiple fires have been reported from the same property where flames were first spotted from the Marshall Fire. Ashley Michels reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
1310kfka.com

Greeley firefighters helped fight Marshall Fire ‘hotspots’

Greeley firefighters stepped up last week to help their neighbors in the wake of the Marshall Fire that ravaged Boulder County, taking with it entire subdivisions. The Greeley Tribune reports a team of a dozen firefighters was deployed to Louisville along with a Type 1 engine, a brush truck, and a command vehicle to put out hotspots and relieve firefighters who’d been working overtime. They remained there for less than 24 hours, mopping up and ensuring no further structures were lost. The Marshall Fire destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and businesses. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy