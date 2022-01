NEPTUNE CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Homicide rates spiked in big cities across the country during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. One hospital in New Jersey put a program in place to help reduce the number of victims in its community. Community violence. Gang violence. Domestic violence. Dr. Aakash Shah says during the pandemic, he saw the highest number of victims in his 10-year career of training and practice. “We find that up to 40% of those who come into the emergency room with a violent injury are back with another violent injury within five years. Up to 20% are dead of...

NEPTUNE CITY, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO