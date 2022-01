CONCORD — State auditors say the state has a much larger rainy day fund than budget writers anticipated when they wrote the state’s biennial budget last spring. A change in determining the state’s savings account cap allowed more than $140 million in surplus at the end of the biennium June 30 to flow into the rainy day fund, bringing its total to $257.8 million up from the old cap of $115 million, according to auditors in the state’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report issued recently.

CONCORD, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO