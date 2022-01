A predawn blaze on Sunday, Jan. 31, heavily damaged a multi-million-dollar Port Aransas house and sent 17 people who’d been staying there fleeing for their lives. Speaking on the day of the fire, Nathan Kelley, fire marshal for the City of Port Aransas, said It’s possible no cause ever will be determined. “The damage is so severe, it will be […]

