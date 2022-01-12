Warm weather stays through Thursday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami (CBSMiami)–It’s all about the wind direction Sunday. Gusty south wind develops early bringing back the warm air, a colder west-northwest breeze returns at night dropping our temperatures. In between the two will be gusty storms with downpours and lightning.
South breeze brings back the warm air early Sunday. (CBSMiami)
The wind gusts will create a hazard for boaters in the Keys and off the east coast. 40 mph gusts are possible especially in and around storms which will be developing along the cold front which is forecast to move through Monday afternoon.
Stronger storms develop along the cold front...
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Weather-wise, there will be a lot going on in North Texas over the next 72 hours.
Who is ready for another arctic plunge?! Well, if you are not, you have one last warm day with highs in the lower 70s. Friday we see more clouds in North Texas and breezy southerly winds — gusting to 30 mph. Our little mountain climber here is going right to the very tippy tip-top this afternoon!
If you think today is windy, just wait until tomorrow. A Wind Advisory is in effect for North Texas starting tonight at 9:00 until 6:00 p.m....
DENVER (KDVR) — As the snow continues to slide south, some local snowfall totals are coming in. Areas northwest and west of Denver are reporting light snow or that the snow has ended. Cities south of the metro area, along the Palmer Divide are still picking up light snow...
ATLANTA — In addition to icy and slick roads, the next biggest threat for Georgia families could face during this storm are power outages. Georgia's largest power company is hoping for the best but planning for the worst-case scenario. Georgia Power crews are spending Friday finishing out as many...
Friday 10:00 PM Forecast AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 14TH: 34° AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 14TH: 16° FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:31 AM FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 5:01 PM Friday started off cold with overcast skies and temperatures right at or around freezing. Now there are multiple weather hazards in place as we head into the weekend. After an arctic front moved […]
West Michigan will be frigid this weekend! Temperatures only working into the teens for the afternoon and feeling like the single digits all day once you factor inn our breezy east northeast winds. We will have plenty of sunshine though as Canadian high pressure settles in. Bundle up to enjoy the sunshine!
DENVER (KDVR) — Snow has come to an end and clouds were clearing out Saturday morning making for a sunny day ahead. Afternoon highs are nice and seasonal in the mid-40s. Temperatures continue to climb tomorrow, topping out in the low 50s. Sunshine and dry weather stay for the...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 1p.m. Sunday to 1a.m on Monday for most of Maryland.
The First Alert Weather Team is tracking the storm as it moves into our region.
This advisory comes as we are already dealing with bone chilling conditions.
Temperatures will struggle to make it above the mid 20s.
That would be chilly enough but unfortunately the brisk north wind will make it feel like the upper teens.
Another frigid night is in store, with a forecast low of 15° for Baltimore.
This storm will bring #Maryland quite a range of impacts! Heavy snow...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Good morning and happy weekend. The coldest air of winter so far is upon us this morning and will keep the afternoon highs today in the mid 20’s.
Last Tuesday we had a high of 28, so today will likely be a few degrees colder. Additionally, we have had winds over 10 to 15 mph, which has dropped our wind chills to the single digits at times.
The winds will diminish this afternoon, but the cold will remain.
Our next Weather Alert Day will take shape by late Sunday afternoon as we have been tracking a major winter storm that’s...
