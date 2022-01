No Red Flag Warning during Marshall Fire

Effective: 2022-01-03 12:38:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-03 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southeast Coastal Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR THE SOUTHEAST TO SOUTH CENTRAL COASTAL PLAINS OF PUERTO RICO .Moderate winds with frequent strong gusts are being observed at the Camp Santiago Station. The RH values have dipped into the mid 30s and is it possible for the RH to remain drier than normal early this afternoon. In Addition, the fuel moisture is at 8 percent. Even though the observed sustained winds are slightly weaker than the critical thresholds, and the fuel moisture is just slightly higher, there will be frequent wind gusts and a very low Relative Humidity is being observed. This will essentially cause critical Fire Weather Conditions across the Southeast to South Central Coastal Plains this afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR THE SOUTHEAST TO SOUTH CENTRAL COASTAL PLAINS The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 6 PM AST this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 014, which includes the Southeast to South Central Coastal Plains. * WIND...15 to 20 mph, with gusts to 25 to 30 mph * HUMIDITY...RH Values generally between 45% and 35% early this afternoon. * FUEL MOISTURE...Near or below thresholds. 10-hour fuel moisture was observed near 8 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...None. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO