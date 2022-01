Walnut Street Cafe is an all-day cafe right near 30th Street Station that has floor-to-ceiling windows on three sides and looks like an unobtainable home from Pinterest that clearly no one lives in. Because it’s open from breakfast to dinner, it’s where you should go when you’re just coming back from a business trip on the Acela and want something a little better than a day-old sandwich from the Pret in the station. They also have good Happy Hour food deals, with things like $3 caramel popcorn and a $5 pretzel with beer cheese from 4-7pm on weekdays. Or if you want something a little more substantial, you can get their tempura fried fish with tartar sauce for just $8.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO