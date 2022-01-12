The Ace Family’s Foreclosed Mansion Finally Hits the Market

Click here to read the full article.

Oh, what a tangled web they’ve woven! After months of denying the reports, YouTube’s endlessly controversial ACE Family — comprised of married super-influencers Austin McBroom and Catherine McBroom (née Dolores Paiz), plus their three young children — finally admitted to losing their California mega-mansion to the hungry jaws of foreclosure.

In late November, the McBrooms released an hour-long YouTube video explaining the circumstances that led them to acquire and eventually default on the flawed property. Per the couple, it was a cabal of unscrupulous people — an unlicensed contractor, a shady architect and even their own realtor — who “screwed [Austin and me]” out of “millions of dollars.”

That video went viral, and has since racked up nearly 4.5 million views, though it’s been met with decidedly mixed reactions. While the family’s longtime fans rallied around them, various other YouTubers and creators were far more harsh , releasing spoofs and compiling evidence to dispute some of the McBrooms’ head-scratching claims.

The empty house has now been put up for grabs as a foreclosure sale, presumably because the lenders would like to recoup some of their losses. Though the current listing bravely sidesteps mentioning any of the mansion’s problems, there are many — and the McBrooms were only too happy to expose all the construction defects in their video. Per the family, there are multiple water leaks, uneven and improperly grouted floors, and a swimming pool that doesn’t actually hold water — and that’s just for starters. The house also has (had?) no gas or hot water; Catherine claimed she was forced to “give my babies cold baths” for an extended period of time. How or when that troubling situation was remedied remains unclear.