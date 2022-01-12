ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

The Ace Family’s Foreclosed Mansion Finally Hits the Market

By James McClain
Dirt
Dirt
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Oh, what a tangled web they’ve woven! After months of denying the reports, YouTube’s endlessly controversial ACE Family — comprised of married super-influencers Austin McBroom and Catherine McBroom (née Dolores Paiz), plus their three young children — finally admitted to losing their California mega-mansion to the hungry jaws of foreclosure.

In late November, the McBrooms released an hour-long YouTube video explaining the circumstances that led them to acquire and eventually default on the flawed property. Per the couple, it was a cabal of unscrupulous people — an unlicensed contractor, a shady architect and even their own realtor — who “screwed [Austin and me]” out of “millions of dollars.”

That video went viral, and has since racked up nearly 4.5 million views, though it’s been met with decidedly mixed reactions. While the family’s longtime fans rallied around them, various other YouTubers and creators were far more harsh , releasing spoofs and compiling evidence to dispute some of the McBrooms’ head-scratching claims.

The empty house has now been put up for grabs as a foreclosure sale, presumably because the lenders would like to recoup some of their losses. Though the current listing bravely sidesteps mentioning any of the mansion’s problems, there are many — and the McBrooms were only too happy to expose all the construction defects in their video. Per the family, there are multiple water leaks, uneven and improperly grouted floors, and a swimming pool that doesn’t actually hold water — and that’s just for starters. The house also has (had?) no gas or hot water; Catherine claimed she was forced to “give my babies cold baths” for an extended period of time. How or when that troubling situation was remedied remains unclear.

More from DIRT

Comments / 0

Related
Dirt

Ex-Google CEO Drops $65 Million on Paul Allen’s 120-Acre ‘Enchanted Hill’ Estate

Click here to read the full article. Some 25 years ago, Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen doled out $20 million for a rather legendary Wallace Neff-designed house perched along a prominent ridge in the mountains high above Beverly Hills. Built in the 1920s, the Spanish Colonial-style structure — previously owned by screenwriter Frances Marion and her silent screen star husband Fred Thomson — had 20 rooms, and was surrounded by horse stables with mahogany floors, a 100-foot pool, tennis courts, Italian gardens and an aviary. The tech billionaire subsequently — and controversially — razed the entire estate, reportedly because he wanted to...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Dirt

Private Equity Guru Pays Record $16.8 Million for Little Holmby Stunner

Click here to read the full article. David Matlin is no stranger to chart-busting real estate transactions. Back in 2020, the cofounder of distressed investor MatlinPatterson Global Advisers and his wife Lisa set a record for the priciest home ever sold in New York’s Soho neighborhood with the $35 million trade of their three-story, 8,000-square-foot penthouse atop the Broome Street building (incidentally, the same building where actor Heath Ledger was found dead in 2008). Now the couple has done it again, picking up an all-new Spanish-style estate in L.A.’s Little Holmby neighborhood. They paid $16.8 million; though that’s a substantial $2.2...
REAL ESTATE
Dirt

David Spade Seeks $20 Million for Trousdale Estates Mansion

Click here to read the full article. Now that David Spade is kicking it at his sexy new $14 million Hollywood Hills digs high above the Sunset Strip, it seems the veteran comedian/actor, 57, has no need for his longtime home in the posh Beverly Hills enclave of Trousdale Estates. As first reported by The Wall Street Journal, the recent “Bachelor in Paradise” guest host has decided to hoist the estate onto the market, asking a whopping $16 million premium over what he paid for the place some two decades ago. Originally built in 1978 and designed by modernist architect Edward...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
therealdeal.com

Starchitect Koenig’s final project hits market for $25M

The last project from renowned architect Pierre Koenig is back on the market, now with an asking price just shy of $25 million. And it’s a stunner: The property has both a decidedly modernist look — with a glass and steel exterior, large indoor-outdoor spaces and neat geometric patterns — and a location, tucked into the Malibu cliffs, that seem fit for a James Bond movie.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Dirt

After Buying Barron Hilton’s $61.5 Million Estate, Ex-Google CEO Buys the 1970s House Next Door

Click here to read the full article. Last May, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt plunked down $61.5 million to buy a historic Los Angeles estate owned by the late hotelier Barron Hilton. Now the billionaire tech mogul has added to his seam-bursting real estate portfolio of trophy properties yet again, acquiring the traditional 1970s house right next door to create a nearly 3-acre compound. Records show that Schmidt won his property in a bidding war, paying $300,000 over the nearly $4.9 million asking price. Sited on almost a quarter-acre parcel that’s technically located in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood —...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dirt

After Buying $63 Million Beverly Hills Estate, Billionaire Investor Nabs the House Next Door

Click here to read the full article. Less than four months ago, Nicolas Berggruen doled out $63.1 million at auction for L.A.’s storied Hearst Estate — previously known as the Beverly House thanks to its prime locale on North Beverly Drive. Now the Parisian-born billionaire investor has added another property to his real estate portfolio, acquiring the smaller and less flamboyant house next door. Combined, the two separate parcels offer a nearly 4.5-acre compound. Records show the founder and chairman of the Berggruen Institute — a think-tank geared toward developing ideas and shaping political, economic and social institutions for the 21st...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Dirt

YouTuber Cody Ko Drops Millions on Malibu Vacation Home

Click here to read the full article. Though it’s been barely a year since he paid $3.8 million for his new main residence, a stylishly updated compound in prime Venice (L.A.), Cody Ko is feeling the real estate urge once again. And now that he’s newly engaged to longtime girlfriend Kelsey Kreppel — a preschool teacher and successful influencer in her own right — what better reason to splurge? Records reveal the veteran YouTuber, 31, has paid another $3.7 million for a swank vacation home in Malibu. Located well away from downtown Malibu, in the more sparsely-populated far western reaches of town...
MALIBU, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Jenkins
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Austin Mcbroom
Dirt

The Weeknd Seeks $22.5 Million for Swanky Westwood Penthouse

Click here to read the full article. Having recently upgraded to a $69 million, roughly 33,000-square-foot megamansion in prime lower Bel Air — in one of California’s priciest 2021 home sales  — Abel Tesfaye no longer has any need for his former Wilshire Corridor digs. Unsurprisingly, the Canadian music superstar, better known as The Weeknd, has now officially listed the smaller property in the heart of Westwood, asking $22.5 million for the glam Wilshire Corridor penthouse. He paid $21 million for the place a little over two years ago. Occupying the entire 18th floor of the exclusive Beverly West building —...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dirt

‘The Rubin Report’ Host Dave Rubin Sells Encino Mansion, Hightails It to Florida

Click here to read the full article. Conservative political commentator Dave Rubin is finally “gettin’ the hell out of dodge,” leaving behind what he calls the “dystopian nightmare of California for the free state of Florida.” The author and host of the popular YouTube talk show “The Rubin Report” has officially unloaded his home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Encino, packed up the U-Haul and made a permanent move to the Sunshine State; he says his successful business and all its employees will be coming along for the ride. Property records reveal Rubin, 45, and his husband David Janet have sold...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcbrooms#Salt N Pepa
Dirt

In the Final Days of 2021, a $133 Million Bel Air Deal Goes Down

Click here to read the full article. Looks like the list of biggest 2021 real estate deals needs updating. On December 22nd, a big Bel Air property quietly transferred for a whopping $133 million, tax records now reveal. The place was never officially on the market, though it had been privately shopped around to qualified parties. At this point, the buyer remains unidentified, though there aren’t very many people in the world who can afford to pay $133 million — in cash, no less — for a house, so we’ll see how long that lasts. Actually, this place isn’t just a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dirt

Asking $295 Million, Bel Air’s ‘The One’ Mega-Mansion Is Finally Slated for Auction

Click here to read the full article. One of the world’s largest homes is set to hit the auction block in early February, amid bankruptcy proceedings, asking $295 million. Known since its inception by colorful and controversial developer Nile Niami simply as “The One,” the monstrous and still-incomplete Los Angeles structure is 10 years in the making. Originally, the place had been expected to list for around $500 million, so you could be scoring a sweet deal, depending on how one looks at it. Ahem. Should the place get anywhere near the discounted ask, it will easily rank as the most...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dirt

Lynsi Snyder’s Bradbury Mega-Estate Sells to ServiceTitan Founder

Click here to read the full article. This one’s no longer on the menu! After years waffling on and off the market, several price chops, many tears and at least one failed escrow, In-N-Out Burger billionaire Lynsi Snyder has finally succeeded in unloading her L.A. compound, as was first revealed by Mansion Global. The titanic spread, located in the guard-gated Bradbury Estates enclave in Bradbury, Calif., went for about $16.3 million in an all-cash deal. While that figure is a huge sum of money — and among the highest prices ever paid for a home in L.A.’s San Gabriel Valley —...
GLENDALE, CA
Dirt

Chris Martin Sells One Point Dume Estate, Quickly Buys Another

Click here to read the full article. Late last year, Chris Martin shelled out $12.5 million for a lavish estate on Malibu’s Point Dume, arguably the West Coast neighborhood equivalent of the Hamptons. Once owned by controversial Hollywood producer Ryan Kavanaugh, the one-acre property includes a 5,300-square-foot, Nantucket-inspired mansion and a detached guesthouse, both of them protected by big gates and top-notch security systems. Martin reportedly shared the property with his partner, actress Dakota Johnson. But times change. Records reveal Martin has now sold that landlocked house. And the English musician reaped the fruits of a red-hot real estate market —...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Youtube
Dirt

Mohamed Hadid’s Illegal Bel Air Project Finally Sells at Auction

Click here to read the full article. Lovers of schadenfreude are rejoicing, as it’s the end of an era in Bel Air — and blessedly so, if you ask the neighbors. After years of legal wrangling, Mohamed Hadid’s much-maligned Bel Air mansion project has sold at auction for exactly $5 million to local developer Sahara Construction Co. As per the agreement, Sahara must pay for the half-finished structure to be demolished within the next nine months, with the final remnants of Hadid’s ownership saga inauspiciously hauled off to the landfill. Hadid, a controversial developer and reality TV personality who once often...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Dirt

Stevie Wonder Buys Saudi Prince’s Giant Bel Air Mansion

Click here to read the full article. Ooh, baby! Stevie Wonder has signed, sealed and delivered himself to “Higher Ground” in Bel Air, where records reveal he’s dropped nearly $14 million on an elephantine hillside mansion. With views over the rugged surrounding mountains and shadowy canyons, the Mediterranean-style house is located in Bel Air Crest, the exclusive guard-gated community where other current and former residents have included NBA star Anthony Davis, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Astute real estate watchers and Wonder fans may recall that the 71-year-old music icon is not new to the Bel Air...
REAL ESTATE
Dirt

Insurance Tycoon Lists Historic Mega-Estate With Beauty Salon and Dance Studio

Click here to read the full article. Two years ago, Veronica Gallardo plunked down $6.5 million to buy a contemporary mansion in Encino. So it’s not entirely surprising that the Rolls Royce-driving queen bee of L.A.’s auto insurance scene — any Angeleno will surely recognize her smiling face, which graces bus ads and billboards across Southern California — has now elected to sell her other mansion, a wildly extravagant compound on more than 3.6 acres in Redlands, about 90 minutes (by car) east of Encino and 45 miles west of Palm Springs. Born and raised in Mexico, Gallardo emigrated to the U.S....
REDLANDS, CA
Dirt

‘Rent’ Icon Anthony Rapp Buys $3.5 Million East Village Condo

Click here to read the full article. When Anthony Rapp signed on to play Mark Cohen in the off-Broadway and then original Broadway productions of Jonathan Larson’s iconic musical “Rent,” in the mid-1990s, he was already an experienced young singer and actor eking it out in New York’s then still somewhat gritty and bohemian East Village, the same neighborhood in which the musical is set. Since then, Rapp has gone on to a busy career both on stage and in front of film and television cameras — he currently portrays Paul Staments on “Star Trek: Discovery,” the first openly gay character...
REAL ESTATE
Dirt

Dirt

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
850K+
Views
ABOUT

DIRT is a voyeuristic, tongue-in-cheek peek into the oft-clandestine real estate transactions of high-profile and/or high-net worth people across a broad spectrum of industries and professions. Our exhaustive real estate coverage spans a wide range of locations and architectural styles — from midcentury moderns to monstrous megamansions, there’s something for every real estate lover around the globe.

 https://www.dirt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy