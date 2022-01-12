ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Omicron accounts for 95% of COVID-19 cases tested in San Bernardino County

By Jake Flanagin
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xSAlq_0dj7Ub9I00

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KNX) — The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has accounted for 95% of new cases in San Bernardino County, according to a report by the county public health department.

“We expect that within a matter of days, it’ll be 100%,” said San Bernardino County Public Health Director Josh Dugas, presenting his report to the board of supervisors. He said he echoed state and national health officials’ predictions that cases will peak toward the end of January and subside soon after.

According to hospital data, most patients ill with COVID-19 in the New Year, about 68%, have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“About 26% of patients are vaccinated and about 2.5% are vaccinated and boosted,” San Bernardino County Chief Executive Leonard Hernandez told The San Bernardino Sun . “So, that tells us that at this time it’s really important that residents get vaccinated and boosted.”

Hernandez added that since the start of the pandemic the county has administered 2.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

