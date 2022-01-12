First Look at Swedish Netflix Film Black Crab Starring Noomi

“I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse.” “Don’t ever take sides against the family again.” “Don’t ask me about my business, Kay.” The new trailer for the 50th anniversary limited theatrical re-release of Francis Ford Coppola’s classic The Godfather, is, if nothing else, a reminder that the great mobster movie unleashed some of the most memorable lines of dialogue in Hollywood history. Paramount Pictures released the new trailer today with the announcement that the film will have a limited 50th anniversary theatrical release in Dolby Vision beginning February 25, exclusively in Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres in the U.S. and international territories around the world. All three films in the trilogy – The Godfather, The Godfather: Part II, and Coppola’s recently re-edited version of the final film, Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone – have been restored under the direction of Coppola and will be made available on 4K Ultra HD and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time ever on March 22. Check out the new trailer above. And take the cannoli.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO