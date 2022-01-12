ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Exhausting Martin Luther King Jr

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiden’s visit included a stop at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, a ceremonial laying of a wreath...

www.uticaphoenix.net

Comments / 0

Related
Dallas Weekly

The Legacy of MLK: How Its Been Whitewashed

Has the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. been skewed from the reality of who the activist was?. In 2016, the Washington Post reported that then -Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed decided to address the actions of a group of people protesting the killing of Philando Castille who planned on blocking off a highway. Reed stated that while he believed in the expressive rights of the protestors, he requested that they not block off freeways.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Martin Luther King Jr: 50 quotes from the civil rights leader who inspired a nation

“Ben, make sure you play ‘Take My Hand, Precious Lord’. Play it real pretty”, are said to be the last words of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr, just before he stepped out onto a balcony in Memphis, Tennessee where a gunman shot him a single time, ending his life half a century ago.That gunshot 54 years ago put an end to the life of a man who is one of the most revered figures in American history — not to mention one of the most quotable individuals with a persistent relevance to the condition of the country and its people.Before...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coretta Scott King
Person
Martin Luther King Jr
Person
Martin Luther King
The Conversation U.S.

Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.: 5 things I've learned curating the MLK Collection at Morehouse College

For the past 11 years, civil rights historian Vicki Crawford has worked as the director of the Morehouse College Martin Luther King Jr. Collection, where she oversees the archive consisting of iconic sermons, speeches, writings and other materials belonging to King. Few archives of historical papers compare with the importance of the Morehouse King Collection. Aside from King’s life, the collection chronicles many of the major events that occurred during the civil rights movement. Since joining Morehouse, Crawford says she especially enjoys introducing younger generations to King and helping them understand the powerful lessons of the struggle for social justice, particularly how...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Offers Plenty Of Volunteer Opportunities On Martin Luther King Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Martin Luther King Day is quickly approaching and if you’re looking for a way to serve in the first and largest Martin Luther King Day of Service in the nation, which is right here in Philadelphia, there are plenty of ways to lend a hand and your talents to our community. This year is the 27th annual Martin Luther King Day of Service. While every year brings new challenges that may strain us or attempt to pull us apart, it’s a day like Martin Luther King Day that we so fortunately have to bridge our brother and sisterhood and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta University Center#Morehouse College#Clark Atlanta University#Nonviolent Social Change#Ebenezer Baptist Church
WRDW-TV

MLK’s daughter slams ‘false narratives’ under race theory

ATLANTA (AP) — Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter is pushing for federal voting rights legislation and has slammed “false narratives under the banner of critical race theory.”. The Rev. Bernice King said Monday that there is a urgent need for voting legislation, and that it is crucial...
ATLANTA, GA
in.gov

County Holiday - Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Most County Offices will be Closed Monday, 1/17/2022. County Observed Holiday: Typically, Hamilton County Government is closed in observance of this Holiday. There are occasional exceptions. If in doubt, please check directly with the office or agency in question.
HAMILTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
folkworks.org

Still No Justice For Emmett Till

Did Black Lives Matter on August 28, 1955—in Money, Mississippi? How long? The most dastardly act of criminal torture, cruelty, brutality and murder took place on this continent 67 years ago this coming August 28, and the so-called Department of Justice has just closed the book on it without any resolution whatsoever. Emmett Till was the lightning rod for the entire civil rights movement—from Rosa Parks to Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X and Stokely Carmichael—and the terrible inspiration for the most eloquent protest songs of our greatest songwriters from Bob Dylan and Len Chandler to Phil Ochs to Emmylou Harris—yet the horror of how he died in the small town of Money, Mississippi has never been seriously reckoned with. To say that what the Department of Justice did is unconscionable is an understatement. It is somehow unspeakable.
SOCIETY
Washington Post

Ida B. Wells, Black journalist and suffragist, honored with new Barbie doll

Black American journalist, suffragist and anti-lynching crusader Ida B. Wells will have her likeness transformed into a Barbie doll to honor her historic achievements. Wells, who was born into slavery in Mississippi in 1862 during the Civil War, went on to break boundaries as a prominent suffragist fighting to expand the right to vote.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy