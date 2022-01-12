UCLA restricts indoor athletic competitions to player families only

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - UCLA announced today that due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases, attendance at all home indoor athletic competitions -- including men's basketball -- will be restricted to team members' families only, through Jan. 21.

The restriction will formally take effect Thursday for the men's basketball game against Oregon. Saturday's game against Oregon State will also be impacted.

They will be the second and third consecutive UCLA men's basketball games at Pauley Pavilion restricted to players' families only.

Three women's basketball games will be impacted: against Washington on Friday, Washington State on Sunday and against USC on Jan. 20. The men's volleyball match against Princeton on Saturday will also be affected, along with the men's volleyball Pac-12/Big 10 Challenge set for Jan. 21.

UCLA officials said the university is monitoring the COVID situation "with a goal of welcoming fans back to competitions as soon as possible."

"UCLA men's and women's basketball season ticket holders will automatically receive a credit to their UCLA ticket account for the cost of any game held without fans," according to the university. "Single-game ticket purchases for indoor events held without fans will be automatically refunded."

