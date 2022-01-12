ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Cena’s Net Worth Has Skyrocketed Since Becoming Peacemaker—Here’s How Much He Makes

As one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, it’s no surprise that John Cena’s net worth is so impressive. But what may be less well known to fans is just how much he makes today—plus, how much of it comes from ventures aside from wrestling. Watch ‘Peacemaker’ on HBO Max $9.99+ Buy Now Cena—whose full name is John Felix Anthony Cena Jr.—was born in April 1977 in West Newbury, Massachusetts. Cena was one of five boys born to John and Carol Cena. His older brother, Stephen, was born in 1974, making Cena the second eldest sibling to their other brothers Dan, Matt...
Parade

From Wrestling Rings to Wedding Rings! Who Is Peacemaker Star John Cena's Wife, Shay Shariatzadeh?

They say the heart is a muscle, and John Cena certainly knows a thing or two about muscles. Having tied the knot last year, the WWE veteran’s heart belongs to his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh. Despite his larger-than-life fame, the couple have kept their romance largely out of the limelight, save for a couple of red carpet appearances and the occasional interview comment.
/Film

John Cena's Tighty-Whitey Dance Scene In Peacemaker Was Filmed On Day One

After hooking up with a woman for the first time in four years (prison is rough, okay?), Peacemaker rifles through her collection of vinyl and puts on The Quireboys' record before putting on a lip sync performance for the ages. The moment is surprisingly sweet given just what a monster Peacemaker was in "The Suicide Squad," and Gunn himself was impressed by Cena's commitment to putting it all out there. In his tweet, Gunn said:
Cinema Blend

‘Peacemaker’ Interviews With James Gunn, John Cena, Jennifer Holland And More

James Gunn and the stars of DC’s 'Peacemaker' including John Cena, Jennifer Holland, Robert Patrick and Steve Agee discuss their new HBO Max series. Writer/Director James Gunn and the stars of DC’s Peacemaker series including John Cena (Peacemaker), Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt), Robert Patrick (Auggie Smith), Steve Agee (John Economos), Freddie Stroma (Vigilante) and Chukwudi Iwuji (Clemson Murn) discuss their new HBO Max series in this interview with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell.
James Gunn
flickeringmyth.com

John Cena teases Peacemaker series in new featurette for HBO Max’s DC series

HBO Max has released another featurette for the new DC series Peacemaker which sees John Cena giving viewers some background on his titular character and what’s ahead for Christopher Smith following the events of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad; check it out here…. Peacemaker sees John Cena reprising...
Eyewitness News

'Peacemaker' lets John Cena and James Gunn cut loose in a silly 'The Suicide Squad' spinoff

The opening credits for "Peacemaker" feature John Cena and the rest of the cast in a choreographed dance number that is joyously goofy, setting the tone for what's to come. If only this HBO Max series spun out of "The Suicide Squad" was consistently as good, despite (and partly because of) the freedom afforded writer-director James Gunn to utterly cut loose.
geekculture.co

Geek Exclusive: John Cena And James Gunn Want Viewers To Decide If Peacemaker Is A Superhero Or A Supervillain

There’s a certain ambiguity about the recent characters he‘s played, and former wrestler turned film star John Cena won’t have it any other way. His Jakob Toretto character was touted as the villain in Fast & Furious 9, until he flipped in the third act and supported his brother, and while The Suicide Squad touted Peacemaker as a hero amongst the rag-tag crew of supervillains, audiences realised they were misdirected when Cena’s Peacemaker ended up killing Colonel Rick Flag, portrayed by Joel Kinnaman, in the film.
Rottentomatoes.com

Peacemaker Creator James Gunn, Star John Cena, and His Costars Reveal the Best Dancer

Dip into HBO Max series Peacemaker for one of the most addictive opening credits sequences ever. The cast does a choreographed dance routine that is sure to find a new life on TikTok. To find out which of the show’s actors was the best dancer, Rotten Tomatoes correspondent Mark Ellis asked series creator James Gunn, star John Cena, his costars Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Robert Patrick, Steve Agee, and Chukwudi Iwuji, and executive producers Matthew Miller and Peter Safran. Gunn also talks about extracting Peacemaker and his handlers from The Suicide Squad to examine their characters more closely in series form, how that opening credits scene came together, and the casting of Iwuji (who plays Murn in Peacemaker) in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Stamford Advocate

‘Peacemaker’ Gives John Cena the Spotlight, But Danielle Brooks the More Intriguing Role: TV Review

Even after re-watching James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” in anticipation of “Peacemaker,” it was hard to see why Peacemaker, of all the movie’s antiheroes, merited a series of his own beyond the fact that he was played by John Cena. In a story that otherwise leans on agents of chaos like Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Daniela Melchior’s endearing Ratcatcher 2, and conflicted journeymen like Idris Elba’s Bloodsport or Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag, Cena’s stickler of a killer was far from its most compelling character. When he finally got shot in the throat at the end of the movie, his apparent exit from the stage felt about right.
