Las Vegas, NV

CCSD beginning 5-day "pause" on classes on Friday

By Mitch Kelly
 6 days ago

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – Citing a large number of staff absences, the Clark County School District this announced that they were canceling classes on Friday and the following Tuesday.

Monday was already a day off for the MLK Jr. holiday.

CCSD says the days off will be made up on February 7 th and April 25 th , which had previously been designated as “contingency days” in the school year’s calerdar.

In a statement, CCSD said “This five-day pause will promote a safe, healthy learning environment in our schools to ‘Stop the Spread’ in order to continue face-to-face instruction.”

In addition, the district said that all athletics, before- and after-school activities, Safekey, field trips, athletic practices, and athletic travel are canceled from Friday through Tuesday, as well.

School officials also have reported above-average absence rates since in-person classes resumed Jan. 4 after a year-end holiday break.

The student absence rate was 17% last week, and nearly 1,900 employees called out sick.

Teachers and staff were instructed to work from home on Friday and Tuesday.

