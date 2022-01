The Texas Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the rehearing of a petition against the construction of a high-speed rail line Jan. 11. The case centers on a 236-mile high-speed rail line between Houston and Dallas being planned by the company Texas Central. Filed by landowner Jim Miles in 2016, the lawsuit argues Texas Central does not qualify as a railroad company under state law and therefore cannot use eminent domain to acquire land needed to construct the line.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO