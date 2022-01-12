ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams tore ACL vs. Georgia

Cover picture for the articleAlabama football wide receiver Jameson Williams has a torn ACL according to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday night. Schefter said Williams is expected to have left knee surgery in the coming days and...

