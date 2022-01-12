ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas governor seeks tuition freeze, calls state healthier

By Knss Staff
 3 days ago

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is calling for another freeze in tuition at state colleges. Her State of the State address Tuesday evening to a joint session of the Legislature also portrayed Kansas as booming economically and previewed what are likely to be major themes in her reelection campaign.

The governor didn’t provide details about her college tuition proposal in her speech. Legislators and the board overseeing the state's higher education system have already tried to contain those costs. Kelly also is pushing to eliminate the state’s sales tax on groceries and give a $250 income tax rebate to Kansas residents.

The proposals come as she faces a tough reelection race.

