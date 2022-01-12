Pack, Bucs, Chiefs are top 3 in final Pro32 poll of season

Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley have a relationship that progressed very quickly, but there has been some speculation recently that the engaged couple may have split. Those rumors are apparently unfounded. Rodgers turned 38 on Dec. 2, and he was spotted out celebrating without Woodley. The two obviously lead...
ESPN tried their hand at predicting the final score of every NFL playoff game, from Wild-card weekend through Super Bowl LVI. With so many intriguing matchups at hand, there’s many twists and turns to predict on the way to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl. First, Wild-card weekend features...
You can point to a lot of reasons why the New York Giants fired head coach Joe Judge on Tuesday. The 23 losses over two seasons. The rambling 11-minute post-game press conference. Playing for a punt in the second quarter. Thousands of empty seats at MetLife Stadium. But Wednesday on...
When the Pittsburgh Steelers snuck their way into the postseason this past weekend, fans from around the league immediately doubted their ability to challenge Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. But ahead of this weekend’s Wild Card matchup in Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes made it very clear that he’s not...
The Green Bay Packers (13-4) punched their ticket into the NFL playoffs as the 1-seed in the NFC conference. They join 13 other NFL teams focused on Super Bowl LVI, which takes place Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Green Bay won the NFC North and...
Plenty of NFL franchises seem to have head coaching interest in Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. But now, there’s some rumored interest coming from the up-and-coming coach’s side of the table. According to insider Adam Patrick of The Viking Age, Moore is rumored to have interest in becoming...
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt finished the regular season with 22.5 sacks, tying the single-season sack record. The Steelers were hopeful that Watt would finish as the lone record holder because he took down Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley on a broken play. On Wednesday, the NFL released its ruling on that play.
The Chicago Bears have made their first move in replacing former head coach Matt Nagy and ex-general manager Ryan Pace. As ESPN reported, the team has now interviewed former Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson for their vacant head coaching job. Meanwhile, they have talked to Cleveland Browns exec Glenn Cook for their GM spot.
You can cross one potential candidate for the Vikings’ general manager’s job off the list. Dallas vice president of player personnel Will McClay will remain with the Cowboys, according to Darren “Doogie” Wolfson of SKOR North and KSTP-TV. McClay isn’t among the eight NFL executives the Vikings have requested permission to talk to about their GM position. The job opened Monday when Rick Spielman was fired, along with coach Mike Zimmer.
Caleb Williams appears to be getting closer to a transfer decision, though he’s not there yet. According to a report from ESPN, the Oklahoma Sooners transfer quarterback met with two major programs in recent days. Williams, who announced his decision to enter the transfer portal following Lincoln Riley’s move...
On Sunday the Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers for their first postseason meeting in over 25 years. But America’s Team won’t exactly be going in at 100-percent. Earlier this afternoon, the Cowboys ruled out starting linebacker Keanu Neal for the game with a biceps injury. The former Pro Bowler has been one of their top linebackers all season.
