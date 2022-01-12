ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Police: Man shot in the head in Auburn Gresham; critical condition

By Dana Rebik
WGN TV
WGN TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — A man was shot in the head and critically injured Tuesday afternoon while driving in Auburn Gresham. At around 2 p.m., police...

WGN TV

2 men shot in Ford City Mall parking lot

CHICAGO — Two men were shot Friday afternoon in the parking lot of Ford City Mall. Just before 1:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 7600 block of South Cicero on the report of shots fired. Police said a 19-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were in a vehicle...
CICERO, IL
WGN TV

Police: Man critically wounded while driving on South Side with child in car

CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man was critically wounded while driving Thursday night with his 3-year-old in the car. At around 7:20 p.m., authorities were called to the 0-100 block of East 79th Street on the report of a shooting. Police believe a 26-year-old was driving and pulled up alongside an unknown vehicle. At some point, a suspect in that vehicle fired shots at the man’s vehicle.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man fatally shot at Humboldt Park gas station, police say

CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for two people who shot and killed a 39-year-old man who was sitting in his car at a gas pump in Humboldt Park. The shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. Friday night in the 3100 block of West Chicago Avenue. Police said two people got out of a white sedan […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

2 men burglarize Target on NW Side, police say

CHICAGO — A Target store was burglarized on the city’s Northwest Side Friday morning. Police said it happened in the 4600 block of W. Foster around 3:20 a.m. Officers responded to an alarm after two men pried open a door and gained entry to the Target store. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Auburn, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN TV

29-year-old pregnant mother shot, killed on South Side

CHICAGO — A 29-year-old pregnant woman was shot to death Wednesday night on the South Side. At around 7 p.m., police responded to the 7400 block of South Vincennes on the report of a shooting. Derricka Patrick, 29, who was pregnant, was shot dead as she sat in a...
CHICAGO, IL
#Auburn Gresham#Shooting#Police
WGN News

Michigan City man allegedly killed roommate with windshield fluid

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — A Northwest Indiana man allegedly killed his roommate by repeatedly spiking her beverages with windshield washer fluid because he felt she was disrespecting him by not approving of his heavy drinking, authorities said. Thomas Holifield, 59, is charged with murder in the June 1 methanol poisoning death of 64-year-old Pamela […]
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WGN TV

Aurora police officer dies of COVID-19 complications

AURORA, Ill. — An Aurora Police Department officer died Tuesday due to complications from COVID-19. Officer Brian Shields was a 16-year veteran of the department. He was 51. “Our condolences and prayers go out to Brian’s family and to all those he served with during his more than 16 years as an officer with the Aurora Police Department,” Aurora Chief of Police Keith Cross said. “Our police department family will do everything possible to provide support and comfort to Brian’s family. Brian’s memory will live on forever at APD.”
AURORA, IL
WGN News

Gary school board member shot, killed at bar he owned

GARY, Ind. — A Gary school board member and businessman was shot and killed early Friday morning at the bar he owned. Police responded to The Blue Room bar, located in the 200 block of East 16th Avenue at around 3 a.m. on the report of a shooting. When Gary police officers arrived, they found […]
GARY, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Urbana Police: Ride-share driver killed; 2 teenagers arrested

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police said a man was killed Wednesday nights while he was “likely driving for a ride-sharing company at the time of the incident.” They arrested two teenagers in connection to his death. In a news release, officers said they were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. to the area of Vine and […]
URBANA, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

