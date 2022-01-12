Police: Man shot in the head in Auburn Gresham; critical condition

AURORA, Ill. — An Aurora Police Department officer died Tuesday due to complications from COVID-19. Officer Brian Shields was a 16-year veteran of the department. He was 51. “Our condolences and prayers go out to Brian’s family and to all those he served with during his more than 16 years as an officer with the Aurora Police Department,” Aurora Chief of Police Keith Cross said. “Our police department family will do everything possible to provide support and comfort to Brian’s family. Brian’s memory will live on forever at APD.”

AURORA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO