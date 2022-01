The next several years are going to be as transformative as ever for the downtown San Jose skyline with plans for at least a dozen high-rise projects being submitted to city planners last year alone. This year is expected to be similar with new plans coming in week after week. In fact, a project featuring a pair of towers was submitted to the city just days ago by busy Bay Area developer Urban Catalyst. The Mercury News reports that the developer is seeking to build “a 20-story office tower called ‘Icon’ and a 26-story housing highrise called ‘Echo.’" The residential tower would have 300 units, and the Icon office tower would total around 420,000 square feet.

