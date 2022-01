Poll the citizens of earth. Ask them a simple question: Was Georgia the best college football team this season, yes or no? Participation outside of the lower 48 is going to be scant, but the percentage of respondents who answer “yes” will almost certainly be north of 85%. By late September, it was clear that Georgia had the best team in the nation. That doesn’t always stick in college football, a sport that looks to 19-year-old boys for consistency, but Georgia didn’t waiver. They kept their foot on the throat of (almost) every team they faced, their only bad game all season coming in the one game, the SEC Championship, they knew they could afford to lose. It seems like almost every year, the national championship trophy comes with some sort of asterisk, but this year it feels complete, earned, accurate.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO