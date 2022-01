Lukas Reichel’s preseason experience prepared him, on some level, for what awaited him Thursday night at the United Center. Even so, Reichel tried to take it all in during his NHL debut, culminating with a Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens in a wacky finish. “I had so much fun out there,” Reichel said. “First game, first win, so that sounds pretty good.” ...

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO