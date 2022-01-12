Game Week with Von Miller: See what a full gameday looks like for Rams OLB Von Miller

The Los Angeles Rams fell in their regular season finale to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday, but still managed to clinch the NFC West division and a home game for the first round of the playoffs. That means the Rams will welcome in the Arizona Cardinals to SoFi Stadium this upcoming weekend for a Wild Card matchup.
ESPN tried their hand at predicting the final score of every NFL playoff game, from Wild-card weekend through Super Bowl LVI. With so many intriguing matchups at hand, there’s many twists and turns to predict on the way to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl. First, Wild-card weekend features...
Get ready for a three-day weekend unlike any other. Super Wild Card Weekend begins with two games Saturday, continues with a tripleheader on Sunday, and finishes with the debut of a Monday night Wild Card game. The 2021 postseason kicks off Saturday on the heels of the most exciting regular season in NFL history. NFL […]
In wake of injuries at the safety position, the Rams are bringing a veteran and familiar face out of retirement. Los Angeles on Wednesday signed defensive back Eric Weddle to its practice squad, following safety Jordan Fuller's season-ending ankle injury and safety Taylor Rapp entering concussion protocol coming out of last Sunday's regular season finale against the 49ers.
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey have been voted First Team All-Pro selections, as determined by a vote of 50 media members of The Associated Press. Kupp is a unanimous first-time selection after finishing as the NFL's fourth receiving triple crown winner...
When the Los Angeles Rams acquired Von Miller earlier this year, the organization hoped he would be able to play a key role down the stretch in helping the Rams make a deep playoff run. Not only has the Pro Bowl linebacker registered a sack in four straight games, the...
Von Miller led a dominant Denver Broncos defense in 2015 that won Super Bowl 50. The team’s offense also featured several stars, but quarterback Peyton Manning was aging and not playing at his usual level that season. Miller now plays for the Los Angeles Rams, who went 12-5 in...
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Besides occasional full-court, five-on-five pickup basketball games, one of the other things keeping Eric Weddlebusy in retirement was coaching his son's 12U football team. Weddle said he always talks to his son about owning his decisions, playing with no regrets, and living life with...
The LA Rams are preparing to compete in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs and will continue to compete as long as they win. Unlike the 2020 version of this team, stuck in a win-win-lose pattern, this team can and has strung together enough wins that would eventually lead to winning Super Bowl LVI.
There is quite a lot riding on the line right now. The LA Rams won the NFC West Division, have their best record since their 2018 season ended with a record of 13-3, and catapulted the Rams all the way to compete in Super Bowl LIII. That’s cause for celebrations, isn’t it?
As the Cardinals get set to face the Rams a third time this season, two constants carryover as focal points of their preparation: Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and a pass rush led by defensive lineman Aaron Donald. Heading into Monday night's Wild Card game at...
Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Rams not only locked the 49ers into the playoffs, but also provided the team with a valuable lesson. After having dug themselves into a 17-point deficit in the first half, it looked like the 49ers' season would end in Los Angeles. Low and behold, Kyle Shanahan and his team rallied back to a Week 18 victory, teaching everyone watching and even themselves what this roster is capable of.
Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley have a relationship that progressed very quickly, but there has been some speculation recently that the engaged couple may have split. Those rumors are apparently unfounded. Rodgers turned 38 on Dec. 2, and he was spotted out celebrating without Woodley. The two obviously lead...
The Bucs continue to tinker with their roster in advance of this season’s playoffs. On Thursday, they added another piece in veteran speedster John Brown to their practice squad. The signing of Brown reunites him with head coach Bruce Arians, who drafted Brown in the third round of the...
