Game Week with Von Miller: See what a full gameday looks like for Rams OLB Von Miller

Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Rams not only locked the 49ers into the playoffs, but also provided the team with a valuable lesson. After having dug themselves into a 17-point deficit in the first half, it looked like the 49ers' season would end in Los Angeles. Low and behold, Kyle Shanahan and his team rallied back to a Week 18 victory, teaching everyone watching and even themselves what this roster is capable of.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO