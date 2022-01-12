Red Cross National Blood Crisis!

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The COVID numbers keep climbing and it’s not just the unvaccinated getting sick.
Understandably, it worries those who have been vaccinated and has them wondering if they really are protected.
CBS Medical Expert and the founder of USC’s Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine Dr. David Agus says the situation would be so much worse if people had not been vaccinated.
“Almost every person in the hospital today with COVID-19 is unvaccinated,” Dr. Agus says. “I think the vaccines are working remarkably well, especially with the booster at blocking serious disease, which is we all care about. If...
