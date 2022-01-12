ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Red Cross National Blood Crisis!

959theriver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Cross said The national blood supply is so...

www.959theriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

‘We’re In A Dire Strait’: American Red Cross Facing ‘Most Critical’ Blood Shortage In Over Decade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Donated blood can save a life, but it is in dangerously short supply nationwide. The American Red Cross is calling on people to donate. “We’re in a dire strait in terms of our blood inventory,” said Dr. Pampee Young, the chief medical officer with the American Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Perhaps the most critical shortage we have experienced in over a decade.” The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis. Dangerously low blood supply levels are threatening patient care and forcing doctors to make difficult decisions. “We’re putting doctors in a position where they have to make the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donations#The Red Cross
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Why people with blood Type O less likely to get COVID-19

Accumulated evidence worldwide shows that blood type affects the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection, with blood Type O being less susceptible and non-O blood types more susceptible. In a new study from the University of Kent, researchers found the most likely explanation is that SARS-CoV-2 infection behaves similarly to a blood transfusion.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Public Health
Daily Voice

COVID-19: One Omicron Symptom Can Show Up On Your Skin

A sign that you may have become infected with the COVID-19 Omicron variant may show up on your skin. A ZOE study conducted in the United Kingdom analyzed thousands of reports of Omicron symptoms uploaded to an app by the British public. The top five symptoms recorded were:. Runny nose,
SKIN CARE
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Bill Gates: Once the omicron variant passes, Covid will be more like the seasonal flu

Covid's omicron variant is currently tearing through the U.S. and the rest of the world at a record-breaking pace — but Bill Gates sees hope on the horizon. Once the current surge abates, countries can expect to see "far fewer cases" through the rest of 2022, Gates wrote on Tuesday during a Twitter Q&A with Devi Sridhar, chair of global public health at the University of Edinburgh. Once that happens, Gates continued, Covid can most likely "be treated more like seasonal flu."
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

People of color have been less likely than their white counterparts to get a COVID-19 vaccine — but that is finally changing

Despite early challenges to COVID-19 vaccine access and uptake, some things have gradually changed for the better. “Black and Hispanic people have been less likely than their white counterparts to receive a vaccine, but these disparities have narrowed over time, particularly for Hispanic people,” according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a healthcare think tank. “White people account for the largest share of people who remain unvaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

‘Am I Protected?’ Vaccine Concern Grows As COVID Cases Climb Amid Omicron Variant

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The COVID numbers keep climbing and it’s not just the unvaccinated getting sick. Understandably, it worries those who have been vaccinated and has them wondering if they really are protected. CBS Medical Expert and the founder of USC’s Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine Dr. David Agus says the situation would be so much worse if people had not been vaccinated. “Almost every person in the hospital today with COVID-19 is unvaccinated,” Dr. Agus says. “I think the vaccines are working remarkably well, especially with the booster at blocking serious disease, which is we all care about. If...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy