Astronomy

Scientists Eager for Webb Space Telescope Discoveries

WHNT-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe history-making James Webb Space Telescope successfully launched...

whnt.com

CNET

This is the most inspirational picture of the ISS I've ever seen

I need to talk about a photo of the International Space Station. I thought I'd seen most of the images from a November fly-around by the SpaceX Crew-2 mission. But I missed one, and a tweet from Nujoud Fahoum Merancy, NASA chief of exploration mission planning, brought it to my attention this week.
The Independent

Study nixes Mars life in meteorite found in Antarctica

A 4 billion-year-old meteorite from Mars that caused a splash here on Earth decades ago contains no evidence of ancient, primitive Martian life after all, scientists reported Thursday. In 1996, a NASA-led team announced that organic compounds in the rock appeared to have been left by living creatures. Other scientists were skeptical and researchers chipped away at that premise over the decades, most recently by a team led by the Carnegie Institution for Science’s Andrew Steele. Tiny samples from the meteorite show the carbon-rich compounds are actually the result of water — most likely salty, or briny, water —...
KTLA

No evidence of ancient Martian life on meteorite found in Antarctica decades ago, scientists say

A 4 billion-year-old meteorite from Mars that caused a splash here on Earth decades ago contains no evidence of ancient, primitive Martian life after all, scientists reported Thursday. In 1996, a NASA-led team announced that organic compounds in the rock appeared to have been left by living creatures. Other scientists were skeptical and researchers chipped […]
Phys.org

Unusual team finds gigantic planet hidden in plain sight

A University of California Riverside (UCR) astronomer and a group of eagle-eyed citizen scientists have discovered a giant gas planet hidden from view by typical stargazing tools. The planet, TOI-2180 b, has the same diameter as Jupiter, but is nearly three times more massive. Researchers also believe it contains 105...
wkok.com

LCM to Celebrate the James Webb Space Telescope Launch

LEWISBURG – The Lewisburg Children’s Museum will celebrate the deployment of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, with their Space Explorers: Launch Party. Set for this Saturday, 10:30am – 12:30pm, the museum is offering a special program that they say will teach STEAM principles, or Science. Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.
BGR.com

Scientists watched a dying star explode for the first time ever

Dying stars can be quite a sight. In fact, they’re often considered some of the most dramatic and violent events to take place throughout space. Oftentimes, though, they happen so far away that we aren’t able to get a good look at them. That’s not the case with a recent dying star, though. In fact, scientists were able to get front-row seats to the death of this celestial giant. Don't Miss: Wednesday's deals: COVID home tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, sleep aids, more Scientists got to see this dying star take its final breath Located around 120 million light-years from the Earth, the...
Ars Technica

Rocket Report: Neutron may land in Virginia; it’s to be Starship for Starlink

Welcome to Edition 4.28 of the Rocket Report! As I write this introduction, I'm watching Virgin Orbit's livestream for its "Above the Clouds" mission, and the company's LauncherOne vehicle has successfully reached orbit. All systems appeared to be nominal through stage separation, with great views from the rocket as the payload fairing broke away. This makes three successful missions in a row for the company after an initial failure in May 2020—pretty darn impressive.
The Independent

Scientists find ‘strange metal’ that behaves in ways they don’t understand

Scientists have found a new “strange metal” that behaves in ways they can’t quite understand.But the discovery could be key to finding out an explanation for a phenomenon that has troubled researchers for decades.Finally solving that problem could lead to a variety of breakthroughs, such as lossless power grids and quantum computers. It also appears to be linked to some of the fundamental constants of the universe, and so could help shed light on how the cosmos actually works.Most materials, such as copper and silver, behave in predictable and well understood ways, and scientists understand how their electrical conductance...
Digital Trends

Cool space photo shows rare sight of ISS orbiting Earth at night

The International Space Station (ISS) is a marvel of human engineering and ingenuity, as well as scientific achievement and international cooperation. The facility has been orbiting Earth for the last two decades and was recently cleared to continue operating until at least 2030. Besides functioning as a space-based laboratory, the...
The Independent

Scientists spot ‘intruder’ flying through space and disturbing distant star

Scientists have spotted an “intruder” disturbing a forming star in a distant star system.Researchers watched as the object – which was not a part of the system – came close enough to the binary protostar that it interacted with the environment around it. As it flew past, it left a chaotic stream of dust and gas in its wake.Such events have been seen before in computer simulations. But they have remained largely theoretical.Now scientists say they have directly observed such a phenomenon, using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) and the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) telescopes.“Observational evidence of flyby events...
The Independent

Scientists create the biggest 3D map of the universe ever – and find intriguing discoveries inside

Scientist shave created the most detailed three dimensional map of the universe ever.The researchers hope that the map could eventually help tell us where the cosmos came from and where it is going, by giving us a better understanding of dark energy.And they have already spotted intriguing details in the data: it is helping to reveal the secret of the most powerful lights in the universe.“There is a lot of beauty to it,” said Berkeley Lab scientist Julien Guy.“In the distribution of the galaxies in the 3D map, there are huge clusters, filaments, and voids. They’re the biggest structures in...
Legit Reviews

NASA Is Aligning The Mirrors On The James Webb Space Telescope

NASA has confirmed its next major task for the James Webb Space Telescope is aligning the mirrors. Aligning the mirrors is critical for operations of the telescope, and NASA says the procedure will take about three months to accomplish. Without precisely aligned mirrors, the telescope is unable to see into...
The Independent

Ancient human DNA found in ‘nit glue’, say scientists

Scientists say that ancient human DNA found in nit glue, the sticky substance produced by head lice to attach their eggs to hair, could help shed light on longstanding mysteries about what sort of people lived in South America 1,500-2,000 years ago.The researchers, from the UK, Denmark and Argentina, analysed the remains of eight South American mummies, and extracted both ancient human nuclear DNA and mitochondrial lice DNA from the “nit cement” of two mummies.The analysis showed the people had been part of a population that migrated from northwest Amazonia to the Andes of central-west Argentina 2,000 years ago or...
Daily Mail

Can you spot Mount Everest? NASA astronaut shares stunning image of the massive mountain range while orbiting 250 miles above the surface aboard the ISS

Mount Everest stands 29,032 feet high, making it nearly impossible to miss on Earth - but the massive mountain is hard spot 250 miles above the surface. NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei snapped a stunning image of Mount Everest while aboard the International Space Station (ISS) that was soaring some 250 miles above Earth's surface.
The Independent

Astronomers may have found second supermoon 5,500 light years away

Astronomers believe they may have found a second supermoon 5,500 light years away which is orbiting a planet the size of Jupiter Researchers spotted the giant exomoon candidate orbiting the planet Kepler 1708b, a world 5,500 light years from Earth in the direction of the Cygna and Lyra constellations.The team involved in the research is led by David Kipping and his Cool Worlds Lab at Columbia University which reported the first exomoon candidate in 2017.The new exomoon is about a third smaller than the Neptune-sized moon that Mr Kipping and his colleagues previously found orbiting a similar Jupiter-sized...
