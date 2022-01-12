ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Chilly with increasing clouds overnight

By Margaret Orr
WDSU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn isolated sprinkle is possible overnight. Cold in the morning, but clouds will prevent the temps from dropping too low. Lows will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s....

www.wdsu.com

CBS Boston

Frigid Temperatures Continue Through Saturday; Storm To Bring 50-70 MPH Wind Gusts Sunday Into Monday

BOSTON (CBS) — Wintah is here! Plenty of wind and cold on the way, but news for snow lovers isn’t great. Quick summary of the next 48 hours: Coldest start to a day yet on Saturday morning, temperatures drop into the single digits and in some cases below zero Winds continuing to gust 20-40 mph through midday Saturday, delivering wind chills -10 to -25 degrees at times Sunday morning will be another very cold one in the single digits, albeit without the wind. Sunday afternoon will be much more comfortable, in the mid and upper 20s How do you follow up one of the coldest weekends...
BOSTON, MA
WDSU

Big changes this weekend!

Cloudy and cool Saturday morning with temps in the 50s. A few showers pop moving across the area in the morning. Rain chances increase through the day. Highs close to the Noon hour. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. A strong cold front moves through during the afternoon with a line of rain and a few storms. Temperatures will drop and the wind will blow! By 9pm many areas will have temperatures in the 30s. Gale warning posted 6pm Saturday through 6pm Sunday. The wind may gust to 45 knots along the coast. Wind chills drop into the 20s. Cloudy and cold Sunday morning with lows in the 30s. Decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS DFW

Friday Wind Advisory Leads Into Weekend Cold Front & Possible Snow Flurries In North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Weather-wise, there will be a lot going on in North Texas over the next 72 hours. Who is ready for another arctic plunge?! Well, if you are not, you have one last warm day with highs in the lower 70s. Friday we see more clouds in North Texas and breezy southerly winds — gusting to 30 mph. Our little mountain climber here is going right to the very tippy tip-top this afternoon! If you think today is windy, just wait until tomorrow. A Wind Advisory is in effect for North Texas starting tonight at 9:00 until 6:00 p.m....
DALLAS, TX
WETM 18 News

Active Weather Weekend Ahead with low wind chills to begin the weekend and chance of snow to end it

Friday 10:00 PM Forecast AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 14TH: 34° AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 14TH: 16° FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:31 AM FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 5:01 PM Friday started off cold with overcast skies and temperatures right at or around freezing. Now there are multiple weather hazards in place as we head into the weekend. After an arctic front moved […]
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

Warming up before chilling down!

Morning temps will be in the 50s with cloudy skies and a few showers around. South winds will help temperatures climb into the upper 60s to low 70s before a strong cold front moves through. Scattered rain in the morning, but a band of rain will move West to East across the area during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will drop! The wind will blow. By 9pm temps will be in the 30s, and with the wind blowing wind chills will be in the 20s. Gale warning 6pm Saturday through 6pm Sunday. The wind may gust as high as 45 knots. Colder Sunday morning. Lows are in the low to upper 30s. Cloudy skies. Some snow flurries are possible!!! Skies clear in the afternoon with highs near 50. Cold Monday morning with lows in the low to upper 30s. Sunny skies forecast. Highs for Martin Luther King, Jr day will be in the upper 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
WDTN

A chilly day with some sunshine this afternoon

A chilly day with temperatures only climbing to around 30 this afternoon, colder to the north with highs in the mid 20s. Skies are cloudy this morning and there may be a few stray flurries but we should see some breaks in the cloud cover this afternoon with some sunshine. TODAY: Morning clouds give way […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Another Cold Front On The Way

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami (CBSMiami)–It’s all about the wind direction Sunday. Gusty south wind develops early bringing back the warm air, a colder west-northwest breeze returns at night dropping our temperatures. In between the two will be gusty storms with downpours and lightning. South breeze brings back the warm air early Sunday. (CBSMiami) The wind gusts will create a hazard for boaters in the Keys and off the east coast. 40 mph gusts are possible especially in and around storms which will be developing along the cold front which is forecast to move through Monday afternoon. Stronger storms develop along the cold front...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Scattered Light Snow Friday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for scattered areas of light snow Friday night with temperatures in the low 20s. Most locations will record less than an inch of snow. Lingering snow flurries persist for Saturday morning, and then it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-20s in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) It will be cold Sunday morning with lows in the teens. We’ll start out Sunday with sunny skies, then clouds will increase in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) There’s a chance for scattered snow showers for Sunday evening. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s on Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Day. On Tuesday, it will be with highs in the upper 30s, then it will turn colder by midweek. Temperatures drop Wednesday as an Arctic airmass moves in. Highs on Thursday will only be in the teens with overnight temperatures in the single digits. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered light snow showers. Low 21. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance for flurries in the morning. High 25. SUNDAY: Morning sun, afternoon clouds. High 29.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS New York

New York Weather: Saturday Afternoon 1/15 CBS2 Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer Bunde up! Expect mostly to partly sunny skies today, but it stays COLD. Highs will struggle to get into the low 20s, feeling like the single digits and teens all day. It’s then another cold night, although with slightly less wind, the wind chills won’t be as severe. Still… plenty cold! For Sunday, the daylight hours are dry as well. It’s after sunset that precip starts moving into our southern areas, moving into the city by 7pm. The brunt of the storm is then overnight into early Monday morning. For the city and south/east, it’s a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

