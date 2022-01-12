ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Valley citrus industry still recovering from February 2021 freeze

By Christian von Preysing
KRGV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly one year since the big winter storm, the Valley's citrus industry is making a comeback - but it will look a lot different in the future. Last year's winter freeze stunted much of the harvest, killed limbs and permanently affected many citrus trees and creating a projected loss...

www.krgv.com

Comments / 0

