Valley citrus industry still recovering from February 2021 freeze

Mutual respect and perseverance between all parties led to an off-market industrial land deal.The Deer Valley submarket is one of the hottest spots in the Phoenix Scottsdale Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA). Some of the highlights of this area are the Fintech Corridor along I-17, TSMC’s new semiconductor plant going in at the intersection of I-17 and 303, as well as an evolving residential area with popular hiking and mountain biking in the communities that make up the 57-square mile Deer Valley Village. High paying job opportunities and quality of life have made the Deer Valley industrial submarket and land values skyrocket. Just recently, one of the last prime industrial lots of 5.25 acres of A-1 zoned land sold for $4,816,000 (+/- $21 PSF).
Comments / 0