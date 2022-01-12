ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'hara Township, PA

Parents Struggling With Childcare When COVID-19 Closes Daycares

By Meghan Schiller
 3 days ago

O’HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Daycare centers are doing everything they can to stay open, but even those that are have new regulations and stressed out parents to deal with.

It’s a truly vicious cycle. One COVID case can shut down an entire daycare room. That means an entire group of parents need to keep their little ones home, but still keep paying to keep their spot.

For mom Casey Warren, Tuesday brought some much-needed sanity.

“Today was her first day back and I’m just so happy she’s back because these past two weeks, I mean we’re stuck in the house, we’re quarantining,” she said. “People in my company had the same situation. I mean we were on a Zoom call yesterday and there were like four kids.”

Her 2-year-old attends a daycare in the South Hills. It sent the little ones home to quarantine for 10 days.

North of the city, A Place to Grow Daycare director Nicole Bush feels fortunate she didn’t yet close down.

“We have closed classrooms and it’s basically if one person tests positive, whether it be a staff member or a child, because social distancing is nearly impossible with children 5 and under,” said Bush.

With 160 kids and 45 staff members, Bush feels like she’s always emailing or on the phone with the health department, asking for guidance. A Place to Grow follows CDC guidelines, but Bush feels forgotten.

“These guidelines, they’re not really geared specifically towards children, so to say that a 5-year-old can have the same quarantine procedure as an adult, that’s where I wish sometimes, we had something more clear cut — a firm set of rules,” she said.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller asked Bush why many daycares still expect parents to pay.

“We are having them pay because then we are paying our staff when they’re off. We want to keep that staff and we also don’t want our staff to come to work sick and in childcare, you’re underpaid compared to teachers in elementary and secondary schools,” she said.

Plus, Bush says if she loses them, there’s no finding a replacement. It’s something moms like Warren understand.

“It’s tough. It’s tough to keep your 2-year-old entertained all day. It really is. I give those employees so much credit for what they do,” she said.

The Pennsylvania Health Department referred KDKA to the Department of Human Services. The office sent guidance last updated in November. KDKA was told it does not reflect the shortened quarantine guidelines, which are dropped from 10 days to 5 days.

CBS Pittsburgh

AHN Requiring Patients And Visitors To Wear N95, KN95 Or A Surgical Mask

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cloth masks won’t cut it anymore at Allegheny Health Network. AHN is now requiring all patients and visitors to wear an N95, KN95, or a surgical mask while in its hospitals. It says that while these masks were in short supply at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, conditions have changed, and that these masks offer more protection from the highly transmissible Omicron variant. The hospital will be providing the masks for patients and visitors who do not have one.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Holy Family Catholic School Temporarily Switches To Remote Learning

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) – The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has made the announcement that Holy Family Catholic School in Plum is switching to remote learning today. The switch is happening due to staffing issues related to COVID-19. Students will return to the classroom following the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Tuesday. “We continue to be grateful to the staff, students, and families who are responding to these emergencies with grace and a dedication to continued learning. The health of our school community is our highest priority, and we will continue to do what is necessary to protect everyone,” said Michelle Peduto, director of schools for the Diocese of Pittsburgh. Parents were made aware of the change that puts Holy Family Catholic School into remote learning along with four other elementary schools.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools Announces More Closures Due To COVID-19

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools are still managing staffing shortages caused by COVID-19 cases, COVID-related quarantines and other staff-related absences. The district says 23 schools are closed until at least next Tuesday. Seventeen schools were closed on Thursday. A full breakdown can be found below. The following schools are closed for the remainder of the week and are scheduled to reopen Tuesday: Pittsburgh Arlington PreK-8 Pittsburgh Arsenal 6-8 Pittsburgh Banksville PreK-5 Pittsburgh Brashear High School Pittsburgh Carrick High School Pittsburgh Chartiers Early Childhood Center Pittsburgh Crescent Early Childhood Center Pittsburgh Colfax PreK-8 Pittsburgh Carmalt PreK-8 Pittsburgh Concord PreK-5 Pittsburgh Conroy Pittsburgh Dilworth PreK-5 Pittsburgh Faison PreK-5 Pittsburgh Liberty PreK-5 Pittsburgh Langley PreK-8 Pittsburgh Linden PreK-5 Pittsburgh Mifflin PreK-8 Pittsburgh Obama 6-12 Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy Pittsburgh Pioneer Pittsburgh Student Achievement Center Pittsburgh Spring Garden Early Childhood Center Pittsburgh Sunnyside PreK-8 The following schools are closed until Jan. 20: Pittsburgh Brookline PreK-8 Pittsburgh South Brook 6-8 All students and staff will transition to remote learning. The most recent closures can be found on Pittsburgh Public Schools’ website.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Salmonella Outbreak In 25 States, Including Pennsylvania, Linked To Pet Bearded Dragons

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A salmonella outbreak in 25 states, including Pennsylvania, has been linked to pet bearded dragons. As of Wednesday, 44 people have gotten sick and 15 have been hospitalized, the CDC said. In Pennsylvania, there have been two reports of people getting sick. SALMONELLA OUTBREAK: 44 people sick in 25 states from contact with pet bearded dragons. Wash hands after touching your bearded dragon, don’t eat or drink around it, and take other actions to keep your family safe: https://t.co/CiSt6nZvje. pic.twitter.com/fpM6derRzd — CDC (@CDCgov) January 11, 2022 Even if they look healthy and clean, the CDC said bearded dragons can carry salmonella germs, which are easy to spread, in their droppings. Bearded dragon owners should wash their hands, refrain from kissing or snuggling with their ped and clean their supplies, preferably outside. The CDC has more information about salmonella in pet bearded dragons online.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County 911 Dispatchers Face Staffing Shortages, Long Hours

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County 911 dispatchers are working relentlessly to keep the public safe while experiencing staffing shortages. Inside the Allegheny County 911 call center, there are normally 14 call takers working during a shift. But recently, there have been as few as seven, according to Rick Grejda, a business agent for the dispatchers’ union, SEIU Local 668. “It’s been pretty bad and the folks are bearing the brunt of that and it’s taking a toll on folks,” said Al Smith, a business agent for SEIU Local 668. Smith said hiring dispatchers has been a challenge for close to a decade, and...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Church Giving Away Coats, Backpacks And Books On MLK Day

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh church is holding a giveaway for coats, backpacks and books on Monday. In honor of MLK Day, the Historic Church of the Holy Cross is teaming up with the Labor Council, Blessed Be Educators, the Episcopal Lutheran Alliance and firefighters for the giveaway. The event will be held at 7507 Kelly Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone who wants to receive items has to register here. Anyone with issues registering should call 412 242-3209.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

‘Am I Protected?’ Vaccine Concern Grows As COVID Cases Climb Amid Omicron Variant

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The COVID numbers keep climbing and it’s not just the unvaccinated getting sick. Understandably, it worries those who have been vaccinated and has them wondering if they really are protected. CBS Medical Expert and the founder of USC’s Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine Dr. David Agus says the situation would be so much worse if people had not been vaccinated. “Almost every person in the hospital today with COVID-19 is unvaccinated,” Dr. Agus says. “I think the vaccines are working remarkably well, especially with the booster at blocking serious disease, which is we all care about. If...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Clarion, California And Edinboro Universities Requiring Medical-Grade Masks Indoors

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Students at California, Clarion and Edinboro universities can expect to be in class next week as the spring semester starts, but they’ll be greeted with updated COVID-19 procedures. New protocols include the use of disposable surgical masks or higher-grade masks in campus buildings. Basic cloth masks, bandannas are other informal face coverings are no longer acceptable. The new rules aren’t just for students, but also for employees and visitors. Masks are strongly recommended outdoors and are required when social distancing isn’t possible. Dining halls will be open, but all meals will be grab and go at dining halls. The new protocols will stay in place through Feb. 1, then the universities will re-evaluate.
CALIFORNIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Animal Rescue: Shelters ‘Bursting At The Seams’

By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pets that were adopted during the pandemic are being surrendered and taken back to shelters at an alarming rate, according to a local rescue. Paws Across Pittsburgh, a foster-based non-profit animal rescue, said 111 dogs in the first 13 days of the new year have been surrendered to local animal shelters. “Every shelter across the country, everywhere, is just bursting at the seams with animals,” said Diane Raible, a foster with Paws Across Pittsburgh. Raible said the demand for adopting dogs was at an all-time high during the pandemic because residents were...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

University Of Pittsburgh Reports More Than 400 COVID-19 Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh reported more than 400 new COVID-19 cases from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11. According to the school’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office, 209 students and 205 faculty and staff tested positive for the coronavirus at the Pittsburgh campus. The school said more than 96 percent of students across all campuses are vaccinated, while 98 percent of faculty and 94 percent of staff are fully vaccinated. Recently, some students were disenrolled for the spring semester for not complying with the university’s vaccine mandate. In November, Pitt announced it would be following the Biden administration’s federal mandate, requiring all faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 6.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Body Found In Schenley Park Woods

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police responded after a body was found in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers responded Friday to the area of Schenley Drive and West Circuit Road after the body was found. Authorities say it does not look “immediately suspicious,” but they will wait for the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office to complete its investigation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Hospitals Nearing Capacity As COVID-19 Continues To Surge

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – COVID-19 is putting a strain on Pennsylvania’s health care system as cases continue and hospitalizations continue to rise. On Monday, hospitalizations were 18 percent higher than the previous week, the Pennsylvania Health Department said. Data from the department shows the state averaged over 27,000 cases from Jan. 3-9, up more than 66% compared to the previous week. In Allegheny County from Jan. 2-8, over 23,000 new infections were reported. Of those, 9% were reinfections and 42% were in unvaccinated people. During that time, 47 more people died, bringing the county death toll to 2,725....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Unvaccinated Pitt Students Disenrolled

By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some students at the University of Pittsburgh were disenrolled for the spring semester for not complying with the university’s vaccine mandate. In November, the University announced it would be following the Biden administration’s federal mandate, requiring all faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 6. In a statement on Nov. 9, the university said, “While we will begin progressive discipline for faculty and staff who are not compliant with the interim policy by that date, we will use the month of December to help those who want to become compliant do so for the start...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Port Authority Police Officer Adopts Kitten Found On Bus

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There’s a happy ending for one of the kittens found in a box abandoned on a Port Authority bus. The five kittens were removed from a P3 bus in November. Port Authority police and Pittsburgh Public Safety’s animal control worked together to get them to Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh, where they’re now ready for adoption. One of the adorable little gray kittens has already found his forever home. “Sinkhole” — perhaps a nod to the giant sinkhole that swallowed a Port Authority bus in 2019 — was adopted by Lt. Hudzinski on Thursday. On Facebook, police thanked the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh for their work. The rescue said four of the kittens have been adopted so far. The Port Authority Police Department has almost 50 full-time officers who respond to crimes — and the occasional kitten rescue — related to Port Authority services.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Student Facing Charges After Gun Found At Pittsburgh Carrick High School

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A student is facing charges after a gun was found at Pittsburgh Carrick High School. The high school went on lockdown because of social media reports of a gun in the building Tuesday, a Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson said. WATCH: Carrick High School On Modified Lockdown Wednesday Parents told KDKA they were not happy with the district. They said communication should have been better. For parents like Maggie, who didn’t want to give her last name, a gun at school is alarming. “How did the gun get in today with the detectors and the security guards. Where are the workers? Where?”...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Ross Township Police Using New Database To Help Improve Communication Between Individuals With Autism, Special Needs

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police in Ross Township have begun using a new database to be able to help provide better services for people with autism and other special needs. The database will help police officers by providing information when they come across an individual who may not be able to give them their name, address, or phone number or those of family members. Police say an example of how this can be helpful is when a person goes missing and needs help being reunited with their family. The Database for People with Autism promotes communication between police and residents and allows individuals to enter information into the system like personal descriptions, favorite places to go, and other needs, as well as emergency contact information. For more information on how to use the system, click here.
PUBLIC SAFETY
