Aurora, IL

Wine and Chocolate Experience

The Voice
The Voice
 3 days ago

Aurora Sunrise Rotary Club special event February 5. After two years...

thevoice.us

The Voice

Aurora Sunrise Rotary Club special event February 5

After two years of cancellations ASRC (Aurora Sunrise Rotary Club) is announcing the annual event, our 19th. It will be held at the Stonebridge Country Club in Aurora from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. At the Wine and Chocolate Experience, you will enjoy wine, chocolate, appetizers, and...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Frosty Fest

Fox Valley Park District's Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 S. River Street in Batavia, will be host to its third annual "Frosty Fest" from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29. The public is invited. Activities will include hiking a nature trail followed by hot cocoa and toasting marshmallows...
BATAVIA, IL
The Voice

Frosty Fest at Red Oak Nature Center

Fox Valley Park District’s Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 S. River Street in Batavia, will be host to its third annual “Frosty Fest” from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29. The public is invited. Activities will include hiking a nature trail followed by hot cocoa...
BATAVIA, IL
The Voice

Recipe of the Week: Chicken Florentine Casserole

1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup. 1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Place the chicken breast halves on a baking sheet; bake 10 to 15 minutes, until only slightly pink the middle. Remove from heat, and set aside. 2. Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over...
RECIPES
The Voice

Church group lives up to resolution, faith, in help

New Year's resolutions, by nature of keeping them and making real choices, should be brief and concise and realistic. A list of 10 good ideas is fine, however, when a few are broken, the rest follow much too easily. Keep it for proper functions. Use one goal at a time. For The Voice, our resolution is simple and continuing: Do our best; do our best to reflect our communities; provide a forum for all reasonable voices; and insist on a cross-section and not uniformity of opinion. As a society, we always can do better, be more understanding, and see the other side appropriately.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Free Nurses Night, with ABBA, at Arcada

Onesti Entertainment has announced it will be host to a free Nurses Night featuring "A Night of ABBA" with Dancing Queen Friday, Jan. 28 at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. In light of what undoubtedly has been the toughest 24 months in our nurses' careers, the entertainment company is looking forward to giving them a night out to relax and feel appreciated.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
The Voice

January 10, 2022

Groundhog Day: The Musical to open at Paramount Theatre. Imagine being stuck in a time loop, waking up, and realizing you're living the same day over and over and over and over again. Set your alarm to see Groundhog Day: The Musical, based on the classic Bill Murray film comedy, because the forecast calls for Paramount artistic director Jim...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Charlie Zine

Aurora resident and outdoor enthusiast Charlie Zine glides across Mastodon Lake in Phillips Park in Aurora Sunday in an ice boat at speeds as high as 30 MPH.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Groundhog Day: The Musical to open at Paramount Theatre

Imagine being stuck in a time loop, waking up, and realizing you're living the same day over and over and over and over again. Set your alarm to see Groundhog Day: The Musical, based on the classic Bill Murray film comedy, because the forecast calls for Paramount artistic director Jim Corti to direct another signature blockbuster musical comedy.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Greg Zilioli

A Call to Shoulders a benefit for military veterans. By Frank Patterson Greg Zilioli of Aurora has come up with an innovative way to thank military veterans for their service. With his program, A Call to Shoulders, Zilioli welcomes veterans into his woodworking shop on Stolp Island in Aurora, where he teaches them a skill set they can use...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Bees

Historic bees belong to the ages and to our future. "Bake your honey cake, All browning and sweet. Bake it at 3 o'clock for tea, Bake it for you and for me." —Jo Fredell Higgins Welcome to the New Year 2022. May it be one of joy and plenty. Kings and priests regarded the sanctity of the bees and found...
ANIMALS
The Voice

Something new at Aurora Public Library District: Creator’s Collection

It's a new year, why not try something new from the Library? The Aurora Public Library District (APLD) continuously encourages our customers to get creative and try new things. From craft kits and Makerspace demonstrations to entertaining programs and materials, we strive to meet the creative needs of the community. With the launch of our newest initiative, the Creator's Collection, we hope to inspire our customers to express their creativity and make something with the help of the Library.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Holy Angels Food Pantry

Holy Angels Food Pantry in Aurora is among 18 pantries selected to receive grants from Northern Illinois Food Bank to help provide better access to food for neighbors in need. The Geneva-based nonprofit awarded about $454,000 in grants to programs in seven Illinois counties for infrastructure improvements, such as new...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Brittnay Haag

By Brittnay Haag Free your houseplants' roots this Winter by creating organic art for your home through kokedama, a form of Japanese bonsai, where plants are grown in a special soil mix and wrapped in moss. Kokedama is a uniquely-beautiful way to grow houseplants in a non-traditional way. Kokedamas can...
GARDENING
The Voice

Aurora church to install minister Jan. 9

Reverend Dr. Brandon Perrine will be installed as senior minister of New England Congregational Church in Aurora during the 10 a.m. worship service Sunday, Jan. 9. Members and friends are invited. Parking is free. The church is at 406 W. Galena Boulevard in Aurora. The Rev. Dr. Terrill Murff, acting...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Recent openings continue to build downtown Aurora scene

Aurora is growing, and downtown is shining bright with new residential and more than a dozen businesses that opened in 2021. There are a lot of new things to see in downtown Aurora. Aurora Downtown, the nonprofit organization that oversees downtown's Special Service Area, reported the following new business openings...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Aurora Public Library District pausing all in-person programs for January

All in-person programs at the Aurora Public Library District are put on pause starting Tuesday, Jan. 4 through January 31. In response to rising COVID-19 cases, the library is pausing all in-person programs for January at all Library locations. Events and programs will shift to an online platform, will be rescheduled or canceled. Customers can visit aurorapubliclibrary.org/events, call 630-264-4117 or contact the Library via social media for virtual options and other program updates.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Food pantries receive grants

Holy Angels Food Pantry in Aurora is among 18 pantries selected to receive grants from Northern Illinois Food Bank to help provide better access to food for neighbors in need. The Geneva-based nonprofit awarded about $454,000 in grants to programs in seven Illinois counties for infrastructure improvements, such as new vehicle purchases, facility improvements, and expansion and improved communications and technology.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

recycle

Help the environment by making sure your real Christmas tree is reused as mulch and isn't taken to a landfill.Beginning Monday, Jan. 3, real Christmas trees will be picked up for free during weekly trash and recycling collection. For two weeks – from Monday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 14...
ENVIRONMENT
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
ABOUT

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

