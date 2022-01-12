Wine and Chocolate Experience

New Year’s resolutions, by nature of keeping them and making real choices, should be brief and concise and realistic. A list of 10 good ideas is fine, however, when a few are broken, the rest follow much too easily. Keep it for proper functions. Use one goal at a time. For The Voice, our resolution is simple and continuing: Do our best; do our best to reflect our communities; provide a forum for all reasonable voices; and insist on a cross-section and not uniformity of opinion. As a society, we always can do better, be more understanding, and see the other side appropriately.

AURORA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO