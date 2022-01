Government HealthCapitol News IllinoisCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccineGrace Kinnicutt. Hospitalizations in State reach levels of last Winter. By Grace Kinnicutt As omicron surges across the State, governor JB Pritzker warned Monday that hospitalizations are about as high as they were last Winter before vaccines were widely available. About 85% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 across the State are unvaccinated. “It is frustrating and tragic that two years...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO