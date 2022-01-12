ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frosty Fest

The Voice
Fox Valley Park District's Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 S. River Street in Batavia, will be host to...

The Voice

Aurora Sunrise Rotary Club special event February 5

After two years of cancellations ASRC (Aurora Sunrise Rotary Club) is announcing the annual event, our 19th. It will be held at the Stonebridge Country Club in Aurora from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. At the Wine and Chocolate Experience, you will enjoy wine, chocolate, appetizers, and...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Charlie Zine

Aurora resident and outdoor enthusiast Charlie Zine glides across Mastodon Lake in Phillips Park in Aurora Sunday in an ice boat at speeds as high as 30 MPH.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Church group lives up to resolution, faith, in help

New Year's resolutions, by nature of keeping them and making real choices, should be brief and concise and realistic. A list of 10 good ideas is fine, however, when a few are broken, the rest follow much too easily. Keep it for proper functions. Use one goal at a time. For The Voice, our resolution is simple and continuing: Do our best; do our best to reflect our communities; provide a forum for all reasonable voices; and insist on a cross-section and not uniformity of opinion. As a society, we always can do better, be more understanding, and see the other side appropriately.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Good Shepherd United Methodist Church

Elaine Green of Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Oswego, wore a dress daily in December 2021 as part of the Dressember.org campaign against human trafficking. She surpassed her fundraising goal of $2,500, by raising $2,777.15 with two days to go! Green said, "I choose to (be...
OSWEGO, IL
The Voice

American Rescue Plan

Kane County. The application process is open for $4 million in funding through the American Rescue Plan to assist mental health organizations, homeless shelters, and food pantries in Kane County who have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Funding through the Community Support Grants will provide critically needed support for Kane...
KANE COUNTY, IL
The Voice

Habitat restoration work day at Bliss Woods

A habitat restoration work day will be held at Bliss Woods Forest Preserve from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 22. Cutting and stacking invasive shrubs such as honeysuckle and buckthorn will be the main task. If conditions permit, a brush pile may be burned. Tools will be provided, but feel free to bring loppers and hand cutters.
SUGAR GROVE, IL
The Voice

Migration, immigration, in Little White School Museum

The United States and its history are a patchwork of many tales, which have been woven over time from the voyages of peoples, both voluntary and involuntary, traveling from city-to-city, state-to-state, and around the world to find new opportunities. Whether by land, sea or air, travel has played a crucial part in the nation's economic and cultural identities.
OSWEGO, IL
The Voice

SAINT CHARLES, IL
The Voice

Free Nurses Night, with ABBA, at Arcada

Onesti Entertainment has announced it will be host to a free Nurses Night featuring "A Night of ABBA" with Dancing Queen Friday, Jan. 28 at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. In light of what undoubtedly has been the toughest 24 months in our nurses' careers, the entertainment company is looking forward to giving them a night out to relax and feel appreciated.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
The Voice

January 10, 2022

Groundhog Day: The Musical to open at Paramount Theatre. Imagine being stuck in a time loop, waking up, and realizing you're living the same day over and over and over and over again. Set your alarm to see Groundhog Day: The Musical, based on the classic Bill Murray film comedy, because the forecast calls for Paramount artistic director Jim...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Groundhog Day: The Musical to open at Paramount Theatre

Imagine being stuck in a time loop, waking up, and realizing you're living the same day over and over and over and over again. Set your alarm to see Groundhog Day: The Musical, based on the classic Bill Murray film comedy, because the forecast calls for Paramount artistic director Jim Corti to direct another signature blockbuster musical comedy.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Tom Banning

Tom Banning: U.S. Air Force to full safety engineer. By John Montesano The Fox Valley Veterans Breakfast Club Herschel Luckinbill Veteran of the Month for January is Tom Banning. Tom, born...
MILITARY
The Voice

Aurora to Reopen 24-Hour Warming Center

With another round of sub-zero temperatures blanketing the area, Aurora's 24-hour Warming Center has been reopened around-the-clock through the morning on Tuesday, January 11, for those in need of warm shelter. The warming center is located at the Aurora Transportation Center, 233 N. Broadway. All guests must take a...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Greg Zilioli

A Call to Shoulders a benefit for military veterans. By Frank Patterson Greg Zilioli of Aurora has come up with an innovative way to thank military veterans for their service. With his program, A Call to Shoulders, Zilioli welcomes veterans into his woodworking shop on Stolp Island in Aurora, where he teaches them a skill set they can use...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Aurora church to install minister Jan. 9

Reverend Dr. Brandon Perrine will be installed as senior minister of New England Congregational Church in Aurora during the 10 a.m. worship service Sunday, Jan. 9. Members and friends are invited. Parking is free. The church is at 406 W. Galena Boulevard in Aurora. The Rev. Dr. Terrill Murff, acting...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Holy Angels Food Pantry

Holy Angels Food Pantry in Aurora is among 18 pantries selected to receive grants from Northern Illinois Food Bank to help provide better access to food for neighbors in need. The Geneva-based nonprofit awarded about $454,000 in grants to programs in seven Illinois counties for infrastructure improvements, such as new...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Katelyn Schultz

Sugar Grove resident receives AARTA 25th scholarship. Sugar Grove resident Katelyn Schultz, a student at Waubonsee Community College in Sugar Grove, has received the Aurora Area Retired Teachers Association's 25th annual scholarship. Dick Schindel, AARTA president, announced the $1,500 award at the social-service group's membership luncheon Dec. 7, 2021 at Gaslite Manor in Aurora. Accompanied by her...
SUGAR GROVE, IL
The Voice

Bees

Historic bees belong to the ages and to our future. "Bake your honey cake, All browning and sweet. Bake it at 3 o'clock for tea, Bake it for you and for me." —Jo Fredell Higgins Welcome to the New Year 2022. May it be one of joy and plenty. Kings and priests regarded the sanctity of the bees and found...
ANIMALS
The Voice

Something new at Aurora Public Library District: Creator's Collection

It's a new year, why not try something new from the Library? The Aurora Public Library District (APLD) continuously encourages our customers to get creative and try new things. From craft kits and Makerspace demonstrations to entertaining programs and materials, we strive to meet the creative needs of the community. With the launch of our newest initiative, the Creator's Collection, we hope to inspire our customers to express their creativity and make something with the help of the Library.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Aurora, IL
ABOUT

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

