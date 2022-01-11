Not everyone seems to mind the Saudi-Pebble Beach tradeoff

Bryson DeChambeau insists he does not want to be a “super-controversial” figure after a difficult season which made him feel like walking away from the game.DeChambeau was never far from the headlines in 2021 due to his ongoing feud with Brooks Koepka, missing the Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19 and a public spat with equipment sponsors Cobra during the Open Championship which saw him accused of acting “like an eight-year-old”.The 2020 US Open champion told the New York Post in December that there was a point last year when he “felt like I wanted to leave the game”, but...
John Daly ended his 2021 season by defeating Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship alongside his son John Daly II, and he has started his 2022 season by making an epic hole-in-one. Not bad stuff from The Wild Thing, huh?!. Daly was playing alongside his long-time sponsors...
Russell Henley fired two eagles in a seven-under-par 63 on Friday to take a three-shot clubhouse lead midway through the second round of the US PGA Tour Sony Open in Hawaii.
Henley, who started the day tied for second behind defending champion Kevin Na, opened with a birdie on the 10th hole at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, and after a bogey at the 16th he kickstarted his round at the 18th, where he holed out from a greenside bunker for eagle.
He gave back a stroke with a bogey at the first, then picked up six strokes in his last six holes -- a storming finish capped by a 29-foot eagle at the par-five ninth.
"Nice to finish like that," Henley said. "I don't remember the last time I had two eagles in the same round, but it's definitely exciting."
HONOLULU (AP) — Russell Henley set a strong target Friday in the Sony Open when he was 6 under over his final six holes and closed with a 30-foot eagle putt for a 7-under 63 and a three-shot lead among the early starters at Waialae. So much of the...
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic now knows he’ll face fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of his Australian Open title defense, if he’s allowed to play. Djokovic’s visa status dominated attention until the moment the draw was conducted Thursday, after a postponement of 75...
Charlie Sifford made a lot of history on the PGA Tour, but Sifford also made at least a little history in the desert’s PGA Tour event, The American Express. On Jan. 29, 1964, a new course debuted in the tournament, known then as the Palm Springs Golf Classic. La Quinta Country Club was considered to be perhaps the toughest of the courses in the five-day, four-course format of the tournament that was still a year away from adding Bob Hope’s name to the title.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s effort to play in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19 moved to a higher court Saturday as the No. 1-ranked tennis player appealed the second cancellation of his visa. Djokovic was not seen on the online feed available to the...
The nicknames are retired. The mop of red hair that once served as Shaun White's signature look more than a decade ago is long gone. The torch the now 35-year-old snowboarding icon carried so capably for so long since his first gold-medal-winning run down the halfpipe in Torino 16 years ago has been picked up by a series of newcomers who grew up watching him.
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Former US Open finalist Madison Keys has warmed up for the Australian Open in strong form winning an all-American final of the WTA tournament in Adelaide against Alsion Riske. The 26-year-old Keys never allowed her compatriot a look into the contest powering her way to...
An Australian golfer, in a bizarre incident this week at the Australian PGA Championship, cut his hand while trying to pick up a stake, suffered “quite heavy bleeding” and was forced to withdraw. Details of the incident are unclear, but Damien Jordan, according to a tweet from Golf...
There have now been six U.S. Olympic women’s skeleton teams. Katie Uhlaender has made five of them. Uhlaender officially became the first American woman from any sliding sport to make five Olympic teams after being named Saturday to the three-person squad that will be heading to the Beijing Games.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic acknowledged his Australian travel declaration form contained incorrect information, and he also confessed to an “error of judgment” in taking part in an interview and photo shoot in Serbia last month after testing positive for COVID-19.
PGA Tour star Talor Gooch was nearly struck on the head by a golf ball as he lined up to strike his opening tee shot down the par-4 1st on day one at the Sony Open. Commentators had no idea where the golf ball even came from as it whistled past Gooch's head as he stepped up to play his first shot of the round.
Kevin Na came under some criticism at the Sony Open this week for what was deemed by some as slow play on the PGA Tour. Granted, Na was on 59-watch in the first round as he went flag hunting in gorgeous Hawaii as he seeks to defend his title. But...
Tiger Woods is making a play for a sports technology business, filing to raise $150 million through a special purpose acquisition company, a blank check venture that seeks to bring another company public. Tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, retired NBA player David Lee and the executives of sports technology investment fund Lead are among those joining Woods in the venture.
The SPAC, Sports & Health Tech Acquisition, is Woods’ first SPAC endeavor, and the 15-time major winner is the lead investor in the business. The blank check will seek to merge with a company in fan engagement, consumer-facing health and fitness technologies,...
Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama holed the greatest flop shot of the PGA Tour season so far on day two at the Sony Open. Matsuyama was in the deep rough left of the green some 100 feet away from the pin at the par-4 6th. An up and down for par...
