ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

US shoppers find some groceries scarce due to virus, weather

By DEE-ANN DURBIN and PARKER PURIFOY AP Business Writer
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13CATF_0dj7EbZw00

Shortages at U.S. grocery stores have grown more acute in recent weeks. New problems like the fast-spreading omicron variant and severe weather are piling on to the supply chain struggles and labor shortages that have plagued retailers since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The shortages are widespread, impacting produce and meat as well as packaged goods like cereal. And they're being reported nationwide.

U.S. groceries typically have 5% to 10% of their items out of stock at any given time. According to the Consumer Brands Association, the unavailability rate is hovering around 15%.

Experts are divided on how long grocery shopping will sometimes feel like a scavenger hunt.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

The One Grocery Item Experts Warn Is About to Become Very Hard to Find

Economic experts are warning that hazelnuts will be the next target of supply chain issues, and they're warning that hazelnut products will soon be more expensive, and/or harder to find. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, economic policies in Turkey are having ripple effects that will soon reach our grocery store shelves. That means if you enjoy Nutella spread or hazelnut coffee, you may want to fill your cabinets now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
nny360.com

6 grocery items that experts say will get more expensive

The pandemic might have stopped us from traveling or hanging out in large groups, but we still have to eat. And thanks to the coronavirus, that could be getting more expensive. According to the health and wellness site Eat This, Not That, supply chain issues, labor shortages, and overall high...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Groceries#Severe Weather#Food Drink
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of These 'Unreal' Strawberries

It's hard to resist a bunch of fresh strawberries. But in the winter months, it's not always easy to come across fresh, bright berries, considering they're out of season. Still, grocery stores around the United States continue to ship them in, although they aren't always grown locally. Whole Foods, for example, reports that it typically gets strawberries from Central and South America during the winter, though they occasionally come from Florida or Southern California.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS LA

Not Again: Shoppers Looking For Milk, Bread And Other Grocery Staples Finding Empty Store Shelves

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — School closures and remote learning have returned, along with long lines for COVID testing, so it was just a matter of time before another specter of the early pandemic made a comeback – empty store shelves. Across the country, shoppers are taking to social media to report they are having trouble finding milk, bread, meat and other grocery staples. There have been no reports, however, of toilet paper shortages. Anyone else notice their local grocery store shelves are near empty? — Soyourelikethatthrpst (@soyourelikethat) January 10, 2022 Unlike the panic buying of 2020, experts say there are a number of factors...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS Baltimore

Shelves Empty At Maryland Grocery Stores Again, Omicron & Winter Weather To Blame

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Maryland’s grocery stores are struggling to keep products on their shelves as well as workers amid the surge in Omicron and ongoing supply chain issues. The winter weather blunder has also played a role in the stripped selection of food and other products usually in abundance at local grocery stores. The variant is the cause of a food supply chain shortage in the Baltimore area, according to Ravi Srinivasan, an associate professor with Loyola University Maryland. The industry is labor-related, which means the people who pack the food, deliver it to stores and stock the shelves are being impacted. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Miami

Some Businesses Forced To Temporarily Close, Shorten Hours Due To Employees With COVID-19

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Have you noticed some of your favorite places to shop are short-staffed or closing early? The surge in Omicron cases is impacting businesses all over South Florida and beyond. With millions of Omicron cases every week, businesses are taking a hit. From retail stores and banks to pharmacies, many places are being forced to abruptly close or shorten their hours as employees test positive. “Went to a couple of places and I’m like ‘wow, they’re closed?’ Everything’s been closing early,” said Patty Perez of Coral Gables. “Lines are going longer, there are more self-service,” said Nurys Dassori, a Little Havana resident. Macy’s...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy