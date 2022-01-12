ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets to retire Keith Hernandez's No. 17 in July

NEW YORK (AP) — Keith Hernandez will have his No. 17 retired by the New...

Amazin' Avenue

Celebrate Keith Hernandez with New BreakingT Shirts

With the news earlier this week that his #17 will be retired this summer by the Mets, our friends at BreakingT have put together some new t-shirts spotlighting our favorite first basemen, broadcaster, and Seinfeld co-star. NICE SHIRTS, PRETTY BOY!. First up, we’ve got the iconic phrase from his Seinfeld...
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reportedly Accused Of Rape, Battery

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
New York State
Empire Sports Media

Yankees: 2009 World Series champion announces his retirement

Those who followed the 2000s New York Yankees heavily have some fond memories of a homegrown outfielder that looked like a solid contributor, at the very least a solid reserve: Melky Cabrera. On Friday, MLB insider Hector Gomez announced that Cabrera is retiring from baseball at 37, after playing for...
FanSided

Red Sox: One voter who could cost David Ortiz on Hall of Fame ballot

One Boston writer didn’t vote for Red Sox icon David Ortiz. With just over two weeks until the announcement of the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame class, over half of the ballots have been submitted. The early results show Boston Red Sox icon David Ortiz achieving the votes necessary for enshrinement. It’s Big Papi’s first year on the ballot, and while he’s almost a certain Hall of Famer, getting elected on the first ballot is an honor reserved for the true greats of the game.
Empire Sports Media

Yankees announce plans for top prospect Anthony Volpe

The New York Yankees need a shortstop. They have admitted it themselves, and they don’t want to go back to putting Gleyber Torres there. Whether it is a star-level player like Carlos Correa or Trevor Story, or a one-year stopgap like Andrelton Simmons, the Bombers will add a shortstop no matter what.
Keith Hernandez
The Independent

Yanks' Balkovec living 'American dream' with manager role

Rachel Balkovec is aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and tries to leave it there. Her sisters see it, too, and can't help but pass along certain disparaging reactions to her barrier-breaking journey.“It's hilarious to me," Balkovec said. "Because it's the American dream."In the clubhouse? She hasn't seen any of that toxicity there.Balkovec was introduced Wednesday as manager of the New York Yankees' Low A affiliate in the Florida State League. In taking over the Tampa Tarpons, Balkovec will become the first female manager in the history of affiliated baseball, an appointment 10 years in the...
Yardbarker

Mets Sign 2 Arms On Minor League Deals In Attempt To Build Pitching Depth

After their pitching staff was decimated by injuries a season ago, the Mets must build depth in this area in order to prevent this from occurring again in 2022. On Jan. 13, Baseball America reported that the Mets have signed two hurlers to minor league deals, veteran left-handed side-armer Alex Claudio and righty Stephen Nogosek.
People

Tampa Rays Catcher​​ Jean Ramirez Dead at 28: 'An Incredible Teammate and Friend'

The Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez died unexpectedly Monday at the age of 28. "We extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to Jean's family," Rays President of baseball operations Erik Neander said in a statement. "He was a caring teammate and friend. He exuded so much joy in all he did, and his kind heart was truly a gift to all. As we process this unexpected and difficult loss, we are grateful for the times we shared with Jean."
The Eagle-Tribune

Red Sox should consider retiring Jon Lester's number

One of the greatest big game pitchers of his generation is calling it a career. Jon Lester, the former Red Sox ace and a three-time World Series champion, told ESPN’s Jesse Rogers this week that he’s retiring after 16 seasons. Lester split his final season between Washington and St. Louis after a highly successful six-year run with the Chicago Cubs, and the big lefty finishes a five-time All-Star with a 200-117 record, 3.66 ERA and 2,488 strikeouts.
New York Mets
The Baltimore Sun

Oriole of the Day: Injury-hampered season leaves Anthony Santander needing improvement

With MLB owners continuing to lock out the players as the two sides slowly work toward a new collective bargaining agreement, Orioles officials are barred from specifically discussing players on the team’s 40-man roster. The Baltimore Sun, of course, faces no such stipulations. Throughout the coming weeks, we’ll take a look at each Oriole, examining their 2021 seasons and what’s ahead for them ...
cbslocal.com

Jon Lester Thankful To Red Sox Fans And Organization, Excited To Introduce Boston To His Kids

BOSTON (CBS) — In a lot of ways, Jon Lester grew up during his time in the Boston Red Sox organization. He was drafted in 2002 when he was 18 years old, working his way up through the minors to make his MLB debut in 2006, establishing himself as a top-of-the-rotation starter for a championship team, and departing as a 30-year-old two-time World Series champion.
