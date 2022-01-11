Coming July 2022: Joel Freeman’s New Program!

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Doctors at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center say they have seen an uptick in patients with burns from treadmills. “There’s been a spike in people doing home exercise, buying home exercise equipment, not going to gyms, not doing outdoor activities so I think that’s sort of looking at our data seems like that may be contributing to this problem we’re seeing,” said Dr. Alejandro Garcia, a pediatric surgeon with the children’s center. Sarah Beckman went to the Hopkins center after her 3-year-old daughter Hazel got a burn from their treadmill in October. “She managed to get her arm wedged in...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO