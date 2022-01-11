ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Coming July 2022: Joel Freeman’s New Program!

By Beachbody
beachbodyondemand.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou might recognize Joel Freeman’s name from LIIFT4, one of the most popular programs on Beachbody On Demand. Now he’s coming back with this summer’s hottest weightlifting program. Joel is keeping it simple but...

www.beachbodyondemand.com

Comments / 0

Related
boxrox.com

10 Best Principles and Exercises to Heal and Strengthen Shoulders

These principles and exercises to heal and strengthen shoulders will help to cure and prevent aches and pains in your body. Principles and Exercises to Heal and Strengthen Shoulders. Each exercise is chosen by Marcus Filly. He explains further “Whether it’s kipping pull-ups in CrossFit or bench presses in powerlifting,...
WORKOUTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
lcc.edu

Julie’s Jukes: A bittersweet holiday break

This holiday break was very much needed. I can’t describe to you the amount of stress I endured in the fall semester. Having time off is incredibly important. I took advantage of my time by making sure I took a few days to do nothing but rest and relax.
LANSING, MI
CBS Baltimore

Doctors Warning Parents About Spike In Child Treadmill Burn Injuries

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Doctors at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center say they have seen an uptick in patients with burns from treadmills. “There’s been a spike in people doing home exercise, buying home exercise equipment, not going to gyms, not doing outdoor activities so I think that’s sort of looking at our data seems like that may be contributing to this problem we’re seeing,” said Dr. Alejandro Garcia, a pediatric surgeon with the children’s center. Sarah Beckman went to the Hopkins center after her 3-year-old daughter Hazel got a burn from their treadmill in October. “She managed to get her arm wedged in...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#New Program#Core De Force#Group X#Gold S Gym Los Angeles

Comments / 0

Community Policy