Pack, Bucs, Chiefs are top 3 in final Pro32 poll of season

The Green Bay Packers (13-4) punched their ticket into the NFL playoffs as the 1-seed in the NFC conference. They join 13 other NFL teams focused on Super Bowl LVI, which takes place Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Green Bay won the NFC North and...
ESPN tried their hand at predicting the final score of every NFL playoff game, from Wild-card weekend through Super Bowl LVI. With so many intriguing matchups at hand, there’s many twists and turns to predict on the way to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl. First, Wild-card weekend features...
When the Pittsburgh Steelers snuck their way into the postseason this past weekend, fans from around the league immediately doubted their ability to challenge Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. But ahead of this weekend’s Wild Card matchup in Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes made it very clear that he’s not...
Plenty of NFL franchises seem to have head coaching interest in Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. But now, there’s some rumored interest coming from the up-and-coming coach’s side of the table. According to insider Adam Patrick of The Viking Age, Moore is rumored to have interest in becoming...
ESPN.com ranked all 14 quarterbacks who will play in the NFL postseason, and even though former Cal star Aaron Rodgers is a good bet to win the NFL MVP award for the second straight season, he is not ranked as the top quarterback in the playoffs. Rodgers is only No....
You can point to a lot of reasons why the New York Giants fired head coach Joe Judge on Tuesday. The 23 losses over two seasons. The rambling 11-minute post-game press conference. Playing for a punt in the second quarter. Thousands of empty seats at MetLife Stadium. But Wednesday on...
On Sunday the Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers for their first postseason meeting in over 25 years. But America’s Team won’t exactly be going in at 100-percent. Earlier this afternoon, the Cowboys ruled out starting linebacker Keanu Neal for the game with a biceps injury. The former Pro Bowler has been one of their top linebackers all season.
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt finished the regular season with 22.5 sacks, tying the single-season sack record. The Steelers were hopeful that Watt would finish as the lone record holder because he took down Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley on a broken play. On Wednesday, the NFL released its ruling on that play.
You can cross one potential candidate for the Vikings’ general manager’s job off the list. Dallas vice president of player personnel Will McClay will remain with the Cowboys, according to Darren “Doogie” Wolfson of SKOR North and KSTP-TV. McClay isn’t among the eight NFL executives the Vikings have requested permission to talk to about their GM position. The job opened Monday when Rick Spielman was fired, along with coach Mike Zimmer.
The Chicago Bears have made their first move in replacing former head coach Matt Nagy and ex-general manager Ryan Pace. As ESPN reported, the team has now interviewed former Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson for their vacant head coaching job. Meanwhile, they have talked to Cleveland Browns exec Glenn Cook for their GM spot.
Get ready for a three-day weekend unlike any other. Super Wild Card Weekend begins with two games Saturday, continues with a tripleheader on Sunday, and finishes with the debut of a Monday night Wild Card game. The 2021 postseason kicks off Saturday on the heels of the most exciting regular season in NFL history. NFL […]
Caleb Williams appears to be getting closer to a transfer decision, though he’s not there yet. According to a report from ESPN, the Oklahoma Sooners transfer quarterback met with two major programs in recent days. Williams, who announced his decision to enter the transfer portal following Lincoln Riley’s move...
San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa isn't intimidated by Dallas Cowboys offensive tackles Tyron Smith and La'el Collins, who are both tasked with stopping him on Wild Card Weekend. "I think they're both very solid players," Bosa told reporters Thursday. "Obviously Tyron's had a Hall of Fame career, I think...
The Green Bay Packers are the only NFL team that didn't lose a game at home in the 2021 season. They're counting on their frenzied fanbase and frigid climes to help them get to the Super Bowl for the first time in 11 years.
