Giants fire Joe Judge as coach after 10-23 record in 2 years

 3 days ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have cleaned...

The Dallas Cowboys are on upset alert, and that’s a good thing

Even though the national media never gave Dallas a chance to compete this 2021 season, the Dallas Cowboys finished the regular season with a 12-5 record, 6-0 in their division, NFC East champs and owners of the No. 3 seed in the upcoming playoffs. That’s a far cry from a team predicted to finish as low as fourth in their division to no better than third place.
Giants interview 2 members of Titans staff for vacant GM job

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have interviewed two members of the Tennessee Titans' front office for their vacant general manager's job. Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara, the owner’s brother, spoke with Ryan Cowden and Monti Ossenfort on Friday by videoconference. Cowden is the Titans' vice president of player personnel and Ossenfort is in his second year as Tennessee's director of player personnel.
Antonio Brown regretting decision to quit on Buccaneers mid-game

Antonio Brown‘s decision to quit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 shocked the NFL world, with just about everyone weighing in on the situation. Well, having had a couple of weeks to reflect on his actions, it seems Brown is having some regrets over his rash decision-making from that fateful Sunday.
Joe Namath Reacts To Death Of New York Jets Legend

New York Jets legend Don Maynard passed away at the age of 86 earlier this week. Plenty of prominent figures from the football world have come forward to pay their respects to the Pro Football Hall of Famer — including his former quarterback Joe Namath. On Wednesday, Namath shared...
Antonio Brown and the Dehumanizing of Black Athletes’ Bodies

The recent public meltdown of former Tampa Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown during a game in New York has many questioning whether the NFL and other professional sports leagues show enough care and concern for athletes. The post Antonio Brown and the Dehumanizing of Black Athletes’ Bodies appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Kellen Moore Is ‘Rumored’ To Have Interest In 1 NFL Job

Plenty of NFL franchises seem to have head coaching interest in Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. But now, there’s some rumored interest coming from the up-and-coming coach’s side of the table. According to insider Adam Patrick of The Viking Age, Moore is rumored to have interest in becoming...
Why did the Texans give up on David Culley after one season?

The Houston Texans fired coach David Culley on Thursday. The move means the Texans will have to commence another coaching search after hiring Culley just a year ago. Rotating through coaches every season is not conducive to executing a successful. Ask the Cleveland Browns from 2005-19. The Browns went through seven full-time coaches in that span, averaging about a coach every two seasons. The 2013-19 period was especially intense as Cleveland had four full-time coaches in that span, including two who were out after just a year in Rod Chudzinski (2013) and Freddie Kitchens (2019). The Browns’ 1-31 record from 2016-17 occurred during that span.
Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Playoff Game vs. 49ers

On Sunday the Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers for their first postseason meeting in over 25 years. But America’s Team won’t exactly be going in at 100-percent. Earlier this afternoon, the Cowboys ruled out starting linebacker Keanu Neal for the game with a biceps injury. The former Pro Bowler has been one of their top linebackers all season.
Predicting The Hires For 8 NFL Head Coaching Vacancies

Barring any more surprises following the firing of David Culley by the Houston Texans, there will be eight head coaching vacancies to be filled in the 2022 NFL offseason. The Las Vegas Raiders were the first team to lose their head coach when Jon Gruden resigned in October. But the fate of his interim successor, Rich Bisaccia, remains to be seen due to their ongoing playoff run.
