Per usual, Lala Kent is saying a lot in the current season of Vanderpump Rules. Much of it is at the expense of her fellow castmates (and those relationships). But the reality star has also been opening up about the dynamic between her and then-fiancé Randall Emmett – and it's been rather curious. It even seemed as though Kent might have anticipated their breakup before it happened when sharing their early marriage discussions. Her recent prenup comments on the show have given even more insight into their relationship just prior to the big split.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 9 DAYS AGO