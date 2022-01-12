ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star-studded Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward miniseries going to CNN+

By Samantha Ibrahim
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kMbkX_0dj7CY5t00
Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward were married for 50 years until Newman's death in 2008. CNN+

Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward’s timeless love story is getting the Scorsese treatment.

A six-episode documentary series directed by actor Ethan Hawke titled “The Last Movie Stars” will chronicle the pair’s romance. The show will premiere on CNN’s streaming platform, CNN+, and is executive produced by Martin Scorsese.

Newman and Woodward worked on films together such as “Rachel, Rachel” and “Mr. and Mrs. Bridge.”

The two were married in 1958 and stayed together until Newman’s death in 2008 — an anomaly in Hollywood. Woodward is still alive today at 91. They had three children.

Hawke, 51, got involved in the project after one of Woodward’s and Newman’s daughters asked him at the peak of the pandemic to direct a documentary about her famous parents.

“Exploring Woodward and Newman through their 50-year love affair has proven more rewarding than I could have imagined. Their work, philanthropy and lives serve as a kind of North Star, illuminating what a substantive, meaningful life can look like,” Hawke said in a statement.

“The Last Movie Stars” will be full of interviews that were done as part of a long-forgotten project that Newman worked on with screenwriter Stewart Stern.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o6E7k_0dj7CY5t00
Ethan Hawke will be directing the six-episode docuseries.

Stern interviewed entertainment figures such as Elia Kazan, Sidney Lumet, Karl Malden, Sidney Pollack, Gore Vidal, Jacqueline Witte, Woodward and others for a memoir that “The Sting” actor wanted to write.

Stern also spoke with Newman about his childhood, his first marriage to Witte, his life with Woodward and the loss of his son Scott from a drug overdose at 28 in 1978.

The docuseries uses archival interviews with Woodward and Newman as well as interviews with other actors. Karen Allen, George Clooney, Oscar Isaac, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Zoe Kazan, Laura Linney, Sam Rockwell and others are set to voice sequences of Stern’s transcribed interviews for “The Last Movie Stars.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NIGL5_0dj7CY5t00
Woodward and Newman in 2001 at the Golden Theater in New York City.

Newman’s daughters were also interviewed for the show. “Ethan’s brilliant vision illuminates what fascinates us about Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman in a film worthy of their talents and passions,” said Amy Entelis, executive VP for talent and content development for CNN Worldwide. “We look forward to sharing this unique, multi-chapter story with CNN+ subscribers.”

Woodward’s philanthropic ventures such as being an active civil rights and environmental advocate will also be shown alongside how she and Newman had successful careers while being married.

The series will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

