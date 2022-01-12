Construction tech startup SupplyHound raises $2.5 million in seed funding

A San Francisco startup is hoping to bring artificial intelligence to the battlefield — but not in a Terminator-like way. TurbineOne LLC is developing software to help soldiers and first responders navigate dangerous situations by offering them better situational awareness. The software uses artificial intelligence to help those on the front lines make sense of data from remote sensors and robots. The company designed its system to work in areas where the internet is unavailable and the AI algorithms have to run on soldiers' and first responders' devices.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO