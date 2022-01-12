ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction tech startup SupplyHound raises $2.5 million in seed funding

By Sarah Klearman
Silicon Valley Business Journal
 3 days ago
Bay Area construction startup SupplyHound has raised $2.5 million in seed funding, the company announced...

Silicon Valley Business Journal

Early Money: A Sonoma County weed product purveyor raised $7 million in Series A funds

Consider pairing your next glass of wine with a sampling of weed-laced gummies. That's too far off the mission of Garden Society. The Cloverdale startup proudly touts its Wine Country location and the quality of its marijuana edibles and pre-rolled cigarettes. And it must be on to something, because it's been finding a following for its products.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Early Money: A San Francisco startup working on AI for the battlefield raised $3M in seed funding

A San Francisco startup is hoping to bring artificial intelligence to the battlefield — but not in a Terminator-like way. TurbineOne LLC is developing software to help soldiers and first responders navigate dangerous situations by offering them better situational awareness. The software uses artificial intelligence to help those on the front lines make sense of data from remote sensors and robots. The company designed its system to work in areas where the internet is unavailable and the AI algorithms have to run on soldiers' and first responders' devices.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley Business Journal

86 Bay Area scientists will get $1M grants from a group backed by Mark Zuckerberg

Eighty-six Bay Area scientists will each receive $1 million to support their research from a foundation backed by Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan. The Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, a biomedical research organization founded in 2016, announced its latest award recipients Wednesday. Each award winner will receive $200,000 a year for the next five years, starting on March 1.
MARK ZUCKERBERG
Silicon Valley Business Journal

A local advocacy group dissed Urban Catalyst's planned San Jose tower, calling it a 'Las Vegas-style' project

Catalyze SV likened the design of the Apollo to a Vegas casino and blasted Urban Catalyst for failing to meet with it and other community groups. We are back to live and in person events! Hosted at the Marriott San Jose, we've set aside some time for networking before and after the event, as well as breakfast during the event.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Meta Platforms adds DoorDash CEO Tony Xu to board of directors

DoorDash CEO Tony Xu will join Meta Platforms' board of directors, the social media titan announced Tuesday. The election of Xu is the first new addition to the board of Facebook and Instagram's parent company since it rebranded as Meta Platforms last year. And it comes at a time when the company is being challenged on multiple fronts, especially from government regulators who contend that the company has gotten too large.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley Business Journal

