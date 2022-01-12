Denton County sees impact of omicron wave

Everbrook Academy is scheduled to open in the spring at 2854 Orchid Drive, McKinney. The child care and education center will support “21st century learners” and offer a curriculum in STEAM: science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, said Megan Bixler, a spokesperson for the academy, in an email. Everbrook Academy will serve children from 6 weeks to 12 years old. Families will have “peace of mind” with livestream video and real-time mobile updates, Bixler said. She added that Everbrook Academy will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to maintain a “healthy, safe environment.” Everbrook Academy has several Texas locations, including centers in Plano and Colleyville. 888-239-1981. www.everbrookacademy.com/our-schools/mckinney-tx-4830/
