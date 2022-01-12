ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County sees impact of omicron wave

By Samantha Douty
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
Denton County hospitals are seeing the effects of the omicron surge, county Public Health Director Dr. Matt Richardson said. “You are going to see lots and lots of cases of omicron in Denton County,” Richardson said during a Jan. 11 county...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Richardson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Absenteeism#Covid#Icu#Xxx Positivity
