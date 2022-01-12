Denton County sees impact of omicron wave

Following enrollment decreases during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years, a demography report presented to the Richardson ISD board of trustees Jan. 10 shows the district is expected to increase its total number of students in each of the next two school years. After that, the report predicts decreases of enrollment in each school year through 2031-32. "We look at this data on a year-to-year basis," Assistant Superintendent Sandra Hayes said, noting the district has been working with this demographer for many years. "They do projections out to 10 years for us, but we really look at just the first couple of years for making data decisions."

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO