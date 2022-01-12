Mid-Winter Hydrating Products

Quinoa — it's an excellent ancient grain that we love to consume in bowls and dishes for a healthy, protein- and fiber-rich meal. But turns out, it's also a powerhouse beauty ingredient that’s been quietly trending for years, popping up everything from hair-care products to hard-working night creams. "Although it is not quite as well-known in skincare as some fatty fruit oils like coconut and avocado, quinoa oil actually contains 30 times more omegas than coconut oil and four times more omegas than avocado oil," says Dr. Dendy Engelman, MD, FACMS, FAAD, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and Mohs surgeon at the Shafer Clinic in New York City. "These healthy fats make quinoa oil really amazing for the health of the skin barrier, wound-healing, and reducing inflammation." What's more, the powerhouse ingredient also helps lock in hydration round-the-clock.
