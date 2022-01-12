ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Mid-Winter Hydrating Products

By Elena Rahman
TrendHunter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINKEY List, a cosmetic brand, is helping consumers fight against winter dryness with two new hydrating products. The Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Cleanser aims to remove impurities...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Shoppers Are Calling This Retinol Stick a ‘Magic Wrinkle Eraser’ & It’s So Simple to Use

If you have your foot, heck, even your pinky, in the door of the skincare world, then chances are you’ve heard about retinol. It seems like there’s nothing hotter on the market right now than products that include this anti-aging and skin-clearing ingredient. But, it’s kinda hard to understand how to use it and where to put it on your skin. See, retinoids are chemical compounds that boost the speed of skin cell turnover to help you shed everything from blemishes to scars. The vitamin A-derived compound is a fan-favorite of dermatologists and skincare obsessives alike for its ability to diminish...
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Seasonal Nature-Inspired Footwear

Reebok channels a retro inspiration as the Spring/Summer 2022 season approaches with brand new Zig Kinetica II Edge colorway designs. The brand taps to nature to bring forth earthy tonal palettes that are influenced by the urban jungle and the co-existence of nature and society altogether. There are two iterations...
APPAREL
Refinery29

Quinoa: The Ultra-Hydrating Skincare Ingredient You Need This Winter

Quinoa — it's an excellent ancient grain that we love to consume in bowls and dishes for a healthy, protein- and fiber-rich meal. But turns out, it's also a powerhouse beauty ingredient that’s been quietly trending for years, popping up everything from hair-care products to hard-working night creams. "Although it is not quite as well-known in skincare as some fatty fruit oils like coconut and avocado, quinoa oil actually contains 30 times more omegas than coconut oil and four times more omegas than avocado oil," says Dr. Dendy Engelman, MD, FACMS, FAAD, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and Mohs surgeon at the Shafer Clinic in New York City. "These healthy fats make quinoa oil really amazing for the health of the skin barrier, wound-healing, and reducing inflammation." What's more, the powerhouse ingredient also helps lock in hydration round-the-clock.
SKIN CARE
Real Simple

This $20 Serum Is a 'Holy Grail Hydration Product,' According to Shoppers

Skin truly goes through a lot. There are the usual suspects like aging, hormonal shifts, and stress, coupled with potential environmental stressors like the weather and diet. A daily skincare routine can help counteract some potential skin irritants, but if your complexion is in particular need of saving, shoppers declare this Cocokind serum to be a "godsend."
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydration#Skin Tone#Skin Types#Cleanser#Inkey List
wmagazine.com

The Most Hydrating Body Lotions to Heal Dry Winter Skin

As cliché as the term “self-care” has become, there’s something to be said for its importance—taking time to look after your mental and physical well-being, devoting part of your day to refueling. (I mean, it’s already the first week of the New Year and most of us have hit the ground running, as if winter break was some vague memory that happened back in October.) Spending time in some form of solitary silence, soothing your nerves—it’s all a priceless commodity to savor.
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Multi-Use Hydrating Skincare

Kiehl's newest overnight face mask takes cues from the best-selling Ultra Facial Cream to deeply nourish and support the skin's barrier by reducing moisture loss overnight. The all-new Ultra Facial Overnight Hydrating Face Mask with 10.5% Squalane takes the form of a multi-use mask that helps to prevent dryness for up to three days with a single use, and leaves dehydrated, flaky and tight skin feeling more comfortable than before.
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Hemp-Infused Hydrating Beverages

Cann-Ade makes vibrant cannabis-infused beverages that are only flavored and colors with organic fruit juice. The hemp-derived water can be found in flavors like Peach, Lemon and Strawberry-Lime with 20mg of American-grown, broad-spectrum CBD. These plant-powered, gluten-free and low-calorie beverages by Cann-Ade are simply made and full of mind-body benefits...
LIFESTYLE
In Style

9 Affordable Hair Care Products To Keep Your 4C Curls Hydrated and Healthy All Year Long

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Beauty is expensive. Whether it's maintaining your mani and pedi, waxes, facials, and hair appointments, you are spending some serious cash every time you leave an appointment. And since beauty services can be expensive, it goes without saying that beauty products often don't come much cheaper.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
TrendHunter.com

Reusable Body Wash Packaging

Common household products and personal care items are being targeted more as of late to make them more stainable, which is exactly what we're seeing with the Dove Body Wash and the new Reusable Bottle. The packaging update will see the brand's body wash come in the reusable packaging and can be refilled using a Concentrate Refill that works by having consumers add in water before use. The Reusable Bottle comes in either an aluminum or 100% recycled plastic variety to suit consumer preferences.
LIFESTYLE
wnax.com

Feedlot Performance Good This Winter, Cost of Production a Challenge

With a fairly mild winter so far beef feedlot performance has been good, but its needed with the high cost of gains. SDSU Extension Feedlot Specialist Warren Rusche says with the higher cost of feed and feeder cattle this fall and winter that is driving up the cost of production and will squeeze margins going forward.
AGRICULTURE
TrendHunter.com

Durable Athletic Pant Designs

The Ten Thousand Tactical Pant has been created by the New York-based activewear brand as a durable piece of activewear that will greatly enhance the capabilities of the wearer no matter where their lifestyle takes them. The pants draw inspiration from the US Special Operations and were also co-created with...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

CBD Immunity Tinctures

Floyd's of Leadville launched its Immunity Tincture that infuses the wellness properties of CBD with herbs, extracts, and vitamins. Floyd's of Leadville is an athlete-focused CBD brand. The company expanded its line with its new tincture to help keep athletes and pedestrians alike healthy. The Immunity CBD Tincture Oil contains...
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Welt-Constructed Work Boots

The Ariat Rebar Wedge 6″ Work Boot is an ultra-durable footwear style created by the brand with the job site in mind to provide laborers with the ability to maintain their comfort and safety when going about their daily routine. The boots are constructed with the brand's Rebar Wedge along with premium leather uppers that are paired to blown rubber outsoles that are oil-resistant. The boots made use of Goodyear welt construction and will deliver impressive comfort thanks to the brand's proprietary 4LR (Four Layer Rebound) cushioning.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Skin-Caring Foundations

Charlotte Tilbury's Beautiful Skin Foundation creates the look of skin that's hydrated, plump, smooth and bright thanks to a medium coverage formula that's infused with skincare benefits. The glow-boosting and hydrating formula delivers buildable coverage and boasts long-term skincare benefits thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid and a rose complex.
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Cutting-Edge Activewear Collections

Athleisure continues to be one of the most prominent topics in fashion for consumers of all genders, which is seeing brands continue to elevate products in this category as seen with options like the new Seamless Collection by Proof. The collection positions itself as a futuristic range of garments that are meant to easily be at home in the gym or at a social gathering. The collection consists of three styles including the Seamless Jogger, the Seamless Pullover Hoodie and the Seamless Quarter Zip.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Anti-Aging Daily Capsules

The anti-aging daily capsules by Dermlove give individuals another alternative for slowing down the course of time. Dubbed the 'Daily Glow Capsules,' the product is a potent serum that promises to help prevent "accelerated skin aging," as well as reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Users of the anti-aging daily capsules enjoy a more radiant complexion, improved elasticity, and firmness, as well as a visible reduction of dark spots.
SKIN CARE
FASHION Magazine |

Texture Talk: The Best Hydrating Curly Hair Masks for Winter

Welcome to Texture Talk, a column that celebrates and deep dives into the dynamic world of curly hair, from crowns of curls that are free flowing to strands that are tucked away in a protective style. As the seasons change, so too do our curls. The unforgiving nature of the...
HAIR CARE
TrendHunter.com

Festive Setting Powder Packaging

As Lunar New Year 2022 is fast-approaching, many brands are celebrating with the (very important) Year of the Tiger collection. Laura Mercier has launched its wonderful range, available at LauraMercier.ca, Sephora, Hudson's Bay, and Shoppers Drug Mart. For this festive drop, the brand spotlights its professional-quality and best-selling Translucent Loose...
MAKEUP
The Independent

9 best hyperpigmentation products for dry, oily, combination and sensitive skin

Pigmentation is a common skin concern appearing in many different ways – ranging from hyperpigmentation to melasma, it can be reduced or improved with a few specialist products in our beauty regimen.Consultant dermatologist, Dr Hiva Fassihi, explains to IndyBest the many ways it can affect our skin. “The top three conditions seen by dermatologists are melasma, post acne marks (also known as post inflammatory hyperpigmentation), and solar lentigines,” she says.Melasma is particularly prone in pregnancy and women on the oral contraceptive pill, and is caused by sun exposure. Commonly appearing on the cheeks, forehead and upper lip of young women,...
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy