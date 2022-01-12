Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests 'Second Amendment Rights' Should Be Used Against Democrats

Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday mocked a proposal to allow House members to vote without masks from a plexiglass box in the House gallery, suggesting any member who is concerned about Covid-19 should not be in office.Speaking to Insider, Ms Greene said she would argue that members “may not be fit to do the job” if they feel threatened by the coronavirus that has killed more than 800,000 Americans. “Maybe they need to consider that they are the ones in the risk group, and they should just go sit it out until they feel safe to come out,”...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO