ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests 'Second Amendment Rights' Should Be Used Against Democrats

By Adam Staten
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Greene's suggestion came during a radio interview...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 2755

Michele Rokes
3d ago

Why is this being allowed in the first place. She needs to be removed from her gov't seat and sent home never allowed to hold another gov't position.

Reply(433)
742
hello
3d ago

so why is she not been arrested yet for all the she has suggested people take up arms against the US government? if I did that secret service would be busting my door down

Reply(166)
434
Wayne Jaeger
3d ago

Where have all the Republicans gone to put up with this? She is a total disgrace to the party. Is this the future of the Republicans? So sad.

Reply(79)
335
Related
Daily Mail

Top Democrat wants to force Marjorie Taylor Greene and other members who ignore mask mandates to sit in plexiglass 'isolation boxes' in Congress

The assistant speaker of the House is proposing a radical new way of protecting members from COVID-19: Forcing unmasked lawmakers to sit in a plexiglass 'isolation box.'. Democratic Rep. Katherine Clark suggested the measure because fines have not stopped some members flouting the rules. It recently emerged that Republican Reps....
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene responds to plan to put her and other anti-mask lawmakers in voting ‘isolation box’

Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday mocked a proposal to allow House members to vote without masks from a plexiglass box in the House gallery, suggesting any member who is concerned about Covid-19 should not be in office.Speaking to Insider, Ms Greene said she would argue that members “may not be fit to do the job” if they feel threatened by the coronavirus that has killed more than 800,000 Americans. “Maybe they need to consider that they are the ones in the risk group, and they should just go sit it out until they feel safe to come out,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

McConnell threatens retaliation if Democrats change filibuster rules

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday said Republicans would immediately retaliate if Democrats change the Senate's filibuster rules. Driving the news: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) wrote in a letter to colleagues earlier this month that the Senate will debate and vote on changing Senate rules by next Monday if Republicans block a vote on the Freedom to Vote Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheAtlantaVoice

Abrams noticeably absent from Biden’s voting rights push

There was a prominent Atlanta resident missing on Tuesday when President Joe Biden swung through the city to press for voting rights protections: Stacey Abrams. During a day that was shrouded in the city’s legacy as a bastion of the Civil Rights Movement, the absence of one of the nation’s most prominent voting rights activists […] The post Abrams noticeably absent from Biden’s voting rights push appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Stacey Abrams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Amendment#Democrats#Georgia House#Guns#Gop#Georgians#Americans#Newsweek
MSNBC

GOP struggles to make the case against the Freedom to Vote Act

With the Senate poised to vote as early as today on voting rights, Senate Republicans have taken to the chamber floor, arguing that legislation such as the Freedom to Vote Act is simply unnecessary. The American Independent noted yesterday:. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) complained on Tuesday that Democratic efforts to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Republicans warn Biden and Democrats against changing Senate rules to pass voting rights bills

Republicans on Tuesday issued a stark warning to President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats: change the Senate rules at your peril. Mr. Biden on Tuesday endorsed changes to the Senate filibuster, the rule that requires 60 votes to advance legislation, so that just a simple majority of votes would be needed to pass two pieces of voting rights legislation that have been a top priority for national Democrats.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
floridapolitics.com

Matt Gaetz stokes ‘blood libel’ FBI conspiracy, wants Marjorie Taylor Greene leading Jan. 6 committee

A year after blaming antifa, Gaetz now endorses theories that Jan. 6 was an FBI-influenced inside job. Rep. Matt Gaetz said when Republicans take control of the House, they should not disband the Jan. 6 committee. Instead, they should put controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in charge and turn the sights on blaming Democrats and the FBI.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
729K+
Followers
77K+
Post
718M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy