Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests 'Second Amendment Rights' Should Be Used Against Democrats
Greene's suggestion came during a radio interview...www.newsweek.com
Why is this being allowed in the first place. She needs to be removed from her gov't seat and sent home never allowed to hold another gov't position.
so why is she not been arrested yet for all the she has suggested people take up arms against the US government? if I did that secret service would be busting my door down
Where have all the Republicans gone to put up with this? She is a total disgrace to the party. Is this the future of the Republicans? So sad.
