ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Indiana man arrested in Young Dolph's death; 2nd man charged

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q10nW_0dj79itb00

A Tennessee man wanted in the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph in his hometown of Memphis was captured Tuesday in Indiana while another man was indicted on murder charges, authorities said.

A grand jury indicted Cornelius Smith, 32, on first-degree murder and other charges in the shooting that killed Young Dolph, the Shelby County Tennessee, District Attorney's Office said. Smith, who was arrested last month on an auto-theft warrant involving the vehicle used in Young Dolph's killing, was being held without bond.

Separately, the U.S. Marshal's Service said Justin Johnson, 23, was arrested, after a murder warrant was issued for him earlier this month. The agency did not say where in Indiana that Johnson was found.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was gunned down in a daylight ambush at a popular cookie shop on Nov. 17.

U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller, Memphis Police Chief C. J. Davis and Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich said they would would hold a joint press conference Wednesday to provide more details.

The shooting stunned Memphis and shocked the entertainment world. City officials and community activists pointed to the killing as a symbol of the dangers of gun violence in Memphis, where more than 300 homicides were reported last year.

Known for his depictions of tough street life and his independent approach to the music business, Young Dolph was admired for charitable works in Memphis. He organized Thanksgiving food giveaways, donated thousands of dollars to high schools, and paid rent and covered funeral costs for people in the Castalia Heights neighborhood where he was raised. When he was killed, the 36-year-old rapper was in Memphis to hand out Thanksgiving turkeys and visit a cancer center.

A private funeral was held on Nov. 30 and a section of a street in the neighborhood where he grew up was renamed for him Dec. 15. He also was honored at a public celebration at FedExForum, the home of the NBA's Memphis Grizzles and the University of Memphis men’s basketball team.

Young Dolph was born in Chicago and moved to Memphis with his parents when he was 2. He released numerous mixtapes, starting with 2008′s “Paper Route Campaign,” and multiple studio albums, including his 2016 debut “King of Memphis.” He also collaborated on other mixtapes and albums with fellow rappers Key Glock, Megan Thee Stallion, T.I., Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz and others.

He had three albums reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200, with 2020′s “Rich Slave” peaking at No. 4.

Young Dolph had survived previous shootings. He was shot multiple times in September 2017 after a fight outside a Los Angeles hotel. In February of that year, his SUV was shot at in Charlotte, North Carolina, more than 100 times. That was the inspiration for the song “100 Shots.” He said he survived because he had bulletproof panels in his vehicle.

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Young Dolph's Suspected Killer Speaks: 'I'll Be Back Sooner Than You Can Blink'

Memphis, TN – Young Dolph was fatally shot in his hometown of Memphis in November 2021 and investigators were struggling to nail down a suspect. But on Wednesday (January 5), the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were on the hunt for 23-year-old Justin Johnson who they believe is responsible for the murder.
MEMPHIS, TN
wgxa.tv

Tennessee judge finds woman guilty in deaths of 4 children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has found a woman guilty of stabbing four of her children to death in 2016. Criminal Court Judge James Lammey Jr. rejected Shanynthia Gardner's insanity defense in the deaths of the children, who ranged in age from 4 years to 5 months. The Shelby County district attorney's office said another child, who was 7 at the time, escaped to a neighbor's home.
MEMPHIS, TN
Vibe

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Drops Music Video While On Run From Police

Young Dolph murder suspect Justin Johnson has yet to turn himself in to authorities despite announcing his plans to surrender this past weekend. In fact, instead of being taken into custody on Monday (Jan. 11) to face charges of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, and theft of property $10,000–$60,000, the 23-year-old, who also performs under the stage name Straight Drop, released a new music video the very same day. Titled “Track Hawk,” the clip captures Johnson flaunting stacks of money and riding in flashy vehicles while rhyming about his alleged life of crime. While Johnson does not directly reference...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
WREG

Fight during hair appointment leads to shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis woman is facing three counts of attempted first-degree murder after police say she told someone to shoot a client she got into a fight with during a hair appointment. It happened Wednesday at the Park Apartments in Hickory Hill. “We were just sitting in the house talking like we usually […]
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Dolph's Alleged Killer Filmed Music Video At Home Where Getaway Car Was Found

Police have identified the person they believe pulled the trigger on Memphis rapper Young Dolph, naming Justin Johnson as his suspected killer. As photos of Johnson wearing a Paper Route Empire chain have gone viral on social media, as well as an additional picture that seemingly shows the suspect partying at the club with Dolph and his entourage, it becomes increasingly clear that Johnson did not cover his steps well enough to get away with the crime. According to new reports, cops were able to link Johnson to the murder after he allegedly used the home where the getaway car was located as a backdrop in one of his music videos, which was released after Dolph's death.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gucci Mane
Person
Young Dolph
Person
Key Glock
WKRN News 2

Three facing charges in Young Dolph murder, officials reveal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals, Memphis Police and Shelby County’s district attorney provided new details Wednesday on the suspects charged in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. Justin Johnson, 23, also known as Straight Drop, was captured Tuesday afternoon in Indiana. Another man, Cornelius Smith, 32, was already in custody in Mississippi but was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
HipHopDX.com

Young Dolph's 2 Suspected Killers In Custody Following Nationwide Manhunt

Memphis, TN – The two men who police believe are responsible for Young Dolph’s murder are reportedly in custody. According to a tweet from FOX13 Memphis reporter Jeremy Pierre, who’s been covering the case since the fatal November 2021 shooting, 23-year-old Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith have been apprehended by law enforcement.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Memphis Grizzles#Basketball#Fedexforum
WREG

Married couple shot in North Memphis, suspect charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A married couple was injured in a shooting in North Memphis on Sunday. MPD responded to an aggravated assault around 8 p.m. at Regional One Health regarding a shooting in the area of Chelsea and Hyde Park. According to court documents, Hudson was armed with an assault rifle when the couple approached […]
MEMPHIS, TN
cwbchicago.com

Woman charged with shooting man in the Loop (and the man is charged with having a bunch of pot in his waistband)

Prosecutors said that a Wisconsin woman who traveled to Chicago to celebrate her birthday with her child’s father wound up shooting the man during a confrontation on a Loop street corner Sunday morning. And the victim, who is on parole for his third gun conviction, was not only shot, he also ended up being charged with a felony after cops allegedly found $900 worth of pot tucked into his waistband.
CHICAGO, IL
WREG

Man charged after shooting girlfriend to death, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after being charged with first degree murder when a woman was killed inside her car on Saturday in East Memphis, the city’s first homicide of 2022. A family is in mourning after the first homicide of 2022, and a mother told us her 20-year-old daughter is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
hot969boston.com

Young Dolph Allegedly Pictured In Photo With Murder Suspect

Pictures have surfaced on social media of Young Dolph allegedly photographed with murder suspect Justin Johnson. Young Dolph was killed outside of a bakery in his hometown of Memphis on November 17, and on January 5 the Memphis Police Department stated that they have issued an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Justin Johnson for first-degree murder per local news outlet WREG. The MPD is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Mercedes used in Young Dolph shooting was stolen from woman in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A white Mercedes police say was used as the getaway car in the murder of rapper Young Dolph had been stolen from a woman who was carjacked at a gas station in East Memphis a week before the shooting. Cornelius Smith, who is charged in Young Dolph’s murder, is charged in the carjacking as […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Search for suspect in Young Dolph’s murder could bring closure for another Mid-South family

COVINGTON, Tenn. — The search for a suspect in Young Dolph’s murder could bring closure to the family of another Tennessee murder victim. A Covington family is very interested in what happens in this case. That’s because Covington Police say the same white car used in Young Dolph’s murder was also used in a double shooting in Covington that left a mother of five dead.
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

Who is Justin Johnson, the man wanted in Young Dolph’s murder?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Justin Johnson, the 23-year-old man wanted in rapper Young Dolph’s murder, has a list of past criminal charges going back to a shooting at a bowling alley in 2017, according to police reports and court records. The U.S. Marshals Service on Wednesday identified Johnson as a suspect in the killing of 36-year-old Adolph […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

The Independent

431K+
Followers
156K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy