"Why, why?" is the question Claudia Membreno keeps asking. The mother of LAPD Officer Fernando Arroyos was supposed to be with her son while he was off duty, checking out a house for sale with his girlfriend. She was waiting for him to call her and tell her about the house. Instead, she was summoned to the hospital where her son was taken, fatally shot by suspects in what seems to be a robbery gone bad.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO