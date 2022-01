Dallas District Attorney John Creuzot is asking for your help. He just knows Dallas police officers are guilty of violent acts against George Floyd protestors. He just doesn’t have any evidence. So he held a press conference to ask the public for help in gathering evidence against police officers. Creuzot has taken heat for not getting convictions against any police officer, and the statue of limitations is almost up. Creuzot is also facing opposition for reelection for District Attorney. Is John Creuzot headhunting for police officer scalps? Sgt. Mike Mata, President of the Dallas Police Association, is here to discuss this and a whole lot more! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

