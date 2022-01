PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A wild carjacking shooting in West Mount Airy ended with more than a dozen bullets fired and a 16-year-old suspect in the hospital Thursday night. The gunbattle happened on the 6500 block of Cherokee Street. According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, a 60-year-old man was getting out of his car when he was approached by two teens. The 16-year-old threatened him with a gun and demanded the keys to his car. The man, who has a license to carry, pulled out his own gun and fired. A shootout ensued, leaving the scene littered with shell casings. “We know the shootout...

