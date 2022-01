Tomorrow is a big day for General Motors and its bread and butter Chevrolet brand. The all-new 2023 Chevy Silverado EV will be officially unveiled during a live online event. The original plan was for this to take place at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) where GM CEO Mary Barra was scheduled to be the keynote speaker. GM backed out late last month over coronavirus concerns, as did many other automakers including BMW and Mercedes-Benz. But no matter. The show must go on somehow and GM is well prepared for this.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO