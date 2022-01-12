ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

The Insider Report: Another transfer portal Target, Austin targets updates

By Robert MacRae
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kH37V_0dj77RU200

Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report.

Who is the latest OL in the portal to hear from Clemson?  Which Auburn commit has heard from coach Eason?  When will the 2022 football schedule be released?  What is the latest on a couple of 2023 prospects hearing from coach Austin?  All of this and more in this week’s edition of The Insider Report (FREE) .

If you are not already a Clemson Insider register today for Free and enjoy all of the Insider information on TheClemsonInsider.com.

Christmas is right around the corner.  Once again Clemson Variety & Frame is ready to make it a special holiday for your favorite Tiger.

Order today to make sure your gift arrives in time for Christmas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KX7bY_0dj77RU200

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Alabama Fans Are Furious With College Football Star Today

Oregon defensive Kayvon Thibodeaux has become one of the most popular players in college football due to his impressive skillset. That being said, he’s receiving a lot of criticism from Alabama fans this week because of comments he made during an interview with FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt. Thibodeaux...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
The Spun

Rece Davis Describes ‘Tension’ Between Nick Saban, Kirby Smart

ESPN’s Rece Davis still feels there’s a tension between Alabama’s Nick Saban and Georgia’s Kirby Smart. During a recent appearance on “The ESPN College Football Podcast,” the “College GameDay” host described the palpable energy he felt speaking with the two coaches in the days surrounding Monday’s national championship game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Caleb Williams Reportedly Met With 2 Major Schools

Caleb Williams appears to be getting closer to a transfer decision, though he’s not there yet. According to a report from ESPN, the Oklahoma Sooners transfer quarterback met with two major programs in recent days. Williams, who announced his decision to enter the transfer portal following Lincoln Riley’s move...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Clemson Tigers#All Of This#American Football#Target#The Insider Report#Auburn#Clemson Variety Frame
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama loses defender to transfer portal, per report

Alabama has had several players enter the transfer portal already this week, and now another Crimson Tide defender is apparently exploring his options. An Alabama linebacker who saw playing time in most games this past season has reportedly entered the transfer portal. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Jaylen Moody,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AllTrojans

Experts Unanimously Predict Caleb Williams Future College

Will USC fans see Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams suiting up in the cardinal and gold next season? Williams, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on January 3, was given one hundred percent odds of committing to the Trojans by 247Sports' Transfer Portal Crystal Ball. This prediction was voted on by...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

LOOK: Photo emerges of Caleb Williams in USC uniform

Former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams, who on Jan. 3 announced his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, could very well end up following former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley to USC. On Thursday, a screenshot from a video surfaced on Twitter in which Williams appears to be wearing a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Kirby Smart had savage message for Dan Lanning after Georgia win

Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning have a good relationship. Lanning coached the Georgia defense on its way to a national championship, and Smart will be well aware of that. Despite that, Smart is leaving no room for sentimentality as Lanning takes over as the head coach at Oregon. Lanning shared...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia receiver, former 4-star recruit, reportedly enters transfer portal

Georgia is reveling in its first national title since 1980, but some players on the roster are considering their futures, too. In the aftermath of Monday’s big win, WR Jaylen Johnson reportedly entered the transfer portal. Now, the Bulldogs are reportedly losing another member of their receiving corps to...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Another Georgia defensive back enters transfer portal

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Georgia defensive back Jalen Kimber was entering the transfer portal. Now, another member of the Bulldogs secondary is joining him — Latavious Brini revealed he’s entering the portal on Thursday. “First off, I want to thank everybody who helped me get here,”...
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Report: Georgia has eyes on former SEC defensive coordinator

Turnover is coming to the Georgia staff. After ending their national championship drought, programs from all around the country are poaching Bulldogs coaches. However, Georgoa could receive a boost of talent to their coaching staff from Miami. According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, defensive assistant Travaris Robinson is a candidate to join Kirby Smart’s staff.
MIAMI, FL
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy