Rock Ridge dives into Duluth Invitational

DULUTH — The Rock Ridge boys’ swimming and diving team took part in the Duluth Invitational on Saturday and went up against some solid Class AA competition, finishing fourth with 352 points in the six-team meet.

The Wolverines were led by Nate Spiering, who picked up two top-three finishes. First, Spiering touched third in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.67. Later, he went on to place second in the 100 freestyle with a time of 52.02.

Leighton Ongalo also earned a top three finish, taking home third in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:02.50. Other top finishes include Aiden Hecimovich finishing fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.56) and Max Gritzmacher taking fifth in the 1 meter dive with 306.75 points.

In the relays, the Wolverines took third in the 200 freestyle relay with Leif Sundquist, Spiering, John Kendall and Gabe Aagnes finishing with a time of 1:37.86. In the 400 freestyle relay Sundquist, Spiering, Ongalo and Bodi George took fourth (3:33.28) while George, Hecimovich, Ongalo and Aagnes took fifth in the 200 medley relay (1:49.99).

Full results for all Rock Ridge swimmers can be found below.

The Wolverines will be back in the pool on Saturday in Grand Rapids for the True Team Section Meet.

Duluth Invitational Invite

Team scores: 1, Duluth, 600; 2, Maple Grove, 467; 3, Farmington, 404; 4, Rock Ridge, 352; 5, Blaine, 301; International Falls, 128.

200 medley relay: 5, Rock Ridge A (Bodi George, Aiden Hecimovich, Leighton Ongalo, Gabe Aagnes), 1:49.99; 10, Rock Ridge B (Tye Hiltunen, Luke Hecimovich, Beau Akerson, John Kendall), 1:58.49; 14, Rock Ridge C (Hunter Lamorea, Aiden Bird, Gus Maki, Mikko Sundquist), 2:19.87..

200 freestyle: 7, Leif Sundquist, 2:01.27; 12, Anthony Hecimovich, 2:04.30; 17, AJ Hultman, 2:17.16.

200 individual medley: 8, Ai. Hecimovich, 2:22.64; 19, L. Hecimovich, 2:47.19; 20, Bird, 2:50.01.

50 freestyle: 3, Nate Spiering, 23.67; 13, Akerson, 25.60; 14, Kendall, 25.91; 22, Lamorea, 33.33.

1 meter diving: 5, Max Gritzmacher, 306.75; 7, Aagnes, 243.90.

100 butterfly: 3, Ongalo, 58.38; 8, George, 1:01.02; 15, Hiltunen, 1:05.62; 18, Akerson, 1:07.79.

100 freestyle: 2, Spiering, 52.02; 6, L. Sundquist, 53.18; 13, Kendall, 57.70; 22, Carson Engel, 1:25.88.

500 freestyle: 12, An. Hecimovich, 5:47.44; 16, Hultman, 6:29.72; 19, M. Sundquist, 7:04.99; 21, Maki, 7:13.80.

200 freestyle relay: 3, Rock Ridge A (L. Sundquist, Spiering, Kendall, Aagnes), 1:37.86; 14, Rock Ridge B (Akerson, Bird, Engel, An. Hecimovich), 1:56.35; 16, Rock Ridge C (Lamorea, Tony Nemanich, Maki, M. Sundquist), 2:10.53.

100 backstroke: 3, Ongalo, 1:02.50; 6, George, 1:03.58; 9, Hiltunen, 1:06.55; 22, Nemanich, 1:38.32.

100 breaststroke: 4, Ai. Hecimovich, 1:08.56; 9, Aagnes, 1:12.42; 13, L. Hecimovich, 1:16.39; 15, Bird, 1:17.76.

400 freestyle relay: 4, Rock Ridge A (L. Sundquist, Ongalo, Spiering, George), 3:33.28; 9, Rock Ridge B (L. Hecimovich, Ai. Hecimovich, An. Hecimovich, Hiltunen), 3:54.67; 15, Rock Ridge C (Hultman, Maki, Lamorea, M. Sundquist), 4:48.12.