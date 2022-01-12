ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Rock Ridge dives into Duluth Invitational

By BEN ROMSAAS MESABI TRIBUNE
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

DULUTH — The Rock Ridge boys’ swimming and diving team took part in the Duluth Invitational on Saturday and went up against some solid Class AA competition, finishing fourth with 352 points in the six-team meet.

The Wolverines were led by Nate Spiering, who picked up two top-three finishes. First, Spiering touched third in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.67. Later, he went on to place second in the 100 freestyle with a time of 52.02.

Leighton Ongalo also earned a top three finish, taking home third in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:02.50. Other top finishes include Aiden Hecimovich finishing fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.56) and Max Gritzmacher taking fifth in the 1 meter dive with 306.75 points.

In the relays, the Wolverines took third in the 200 freestyle relay with Leif Sundquist, Spiering, John Kendall and Gabe Aagnes finishing with a time of 1:37.86. In the 400 freestyle relay Sundquist, Spiering, Ongalo and Bodi George took fourth (3:33.28) while George, Hecimovich, Ongalo and Aagnes took fifth in the 200 medley relay (1:49.99).

Full results for all Rock Ridge swimmers can be found below.

The Wolverines will be back in the pool on Saturday in Grand Rapids for the True Team Section Meet.

Duluth Invitational Invite

Team scores: 1, Duluth, 600; 2, Maple Grove, 467; 3, Farmington, 404; 4, Rock Ridge, 352; 5, Blaine, 301; International Falls, 128.

200 medley relay: 5, Rock Ridge A (Bodi George, Aiden Hecimovich, Leighton Ongalo, Gabe Aagnes), 1:49.99; 10, Rock Ridge B (Tye Hiltunen, Luke Hecimovich, Beau Akerson, John Kendall), 1:58.49; 14, Rock Ridge C (Hunter Lamorea, Aiden Bird, Gus Maki, Mikko Sundquist), 2:19.87..

200 freestyle: 7, Leif Sundquist, 2:01.27; 12, Anthony Hecimovich, 2:04.30; 17, AJ Hultman, 2:17.16.

200 individual medley: 8, Ai. Hecimovich, 2:22.64; 19, L. Hecimovich, 2:47.19; 20, Bird, 2:50.01.

50 freestyle: 3, Nate Spiering, 23.67; 13, Akerson, 25.60; 14, Kendall, 25.91; 22, Lamorea, 33.33.

1 meter diving: 5, Max Gritzmacher, 306.75; 7, Aagnes, 243.90.

100 butterfly: 3, Ongalo, 58.38; 8, George, 1:01.02; 15, Hiltunen, 1:05.62; 18, Akerson, 1:07.79.

100 freestyle: 2, Spiering, 52.02; 6, L. Sundquist, 53.18; 13, Kendall, 57.70; 22, Carson Engel, 1:25.88.

500 freestyle: 12, An. Hecimovich, 5:47.44; 16, Hultman, 6:29.72; 19, M. Sundquist, 7:04.99; 21, Maki, 7:13.80.

200 freestyle relay: 3, Rock Ridge A (L. Sundquist, Spiering, Kendall, Aagnes), 1:37.86; 14, Rock Ridge B (Akerson, Bird, Engel, An. Hecimovich), 1:56.35; 16, Rock Ridge C (Lamorea, Tony Nemanich, Maki, M. Sundquist), 2:10.53.

100 backstroke: 3, Ongalo, 1:02.50; 6, George, 1:03.58; 9, Hiltunen, 1:06.55; 22, Nemanich, 1:38.32.

100 breaststroke: 4, Ai. Hecimovich, 1:08.56; 9, Aagnes, 1:12.42; 13, L. Hecimovich, 1:16.39; 15, Bird, 1:17.76.

400 freestyle relay: 4, Rock Ridge A (L. Sundquist, Ongalo, Spiering, George), 3:33.28; 9, Rock Ridge B (L. Hecimovich, Ai. Hecimovich, An. Hecimovich, Hiltunen), 3:54.67; 15, Rock Ridge C (Hultman, Maki, Lamorea, M. Sundquist), 4:48.12.

Comments / 0

Related
Mesabi Tribune

‘Jackets grapplers down Superior, look ahead to Elk River

HIBBING — Like most teams, the Hibbing High School wrestling team has been fighting illness and injury, but the Bluejackets have persevered. Hibbing is coming off a loss to Rock Ridge, then Thursday, the Bluejackets beat Superior. Hibbing coach Ray Pierce thought his team wrestled well in both of those meets, so he’s hoping they carry that into today when the Bluejackets take part in the Elk River Invite, which...
HIBBING, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Smaller Section 6A True Team meet set for today in Grand Rapids

HIBBING — The Section 6A True Team Meet is scheduled today at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Pool in Grand Rapids, but the meet won’t be anywhere near capacity. One team, Chisago Lakes, isn’t in Section 6A anymore, and two more teams, including International Falls, have pulled out of the meet for safety concerns. That means five teams will be battling it out for 6A supremacy when the swimming...
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Bluejackets eager for rematch with Mirage

HIBBING — The path to the State Class A Tournament in Section 7A goes through Proctor/Hermantown. So if the Bluejackets have any intent of extending their season in February, they must get through the Mirage, who are the defending state champions. In the teams’ first meeting on Dec. 14, Proctor/Hermantown won 5-0. Hibbing/Chisholm gets a...
HIBBING, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Rock Ridge grapplers twist past Hibbing in dual meet

VIRGINIA — A scheduled home triangular for the Rock Ridge wrestling team against Hibbing and Pequot Lakes turned into a dual meet for the Wolverines and the Bluejackets with the Patriots unable to make the trip due to illness within the team. But while the night was short, it didn’t stop the two teams from getting in some good wrestling as Rock Ridge came out on top against Hibbing 51-24. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Rapids, MN
City
Maple Grove, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Duluth, MN
City
Farmington, MN
City
Blaine, MN
City
International Falls, MN
Duluth, MN
Sports
Mesabi Tribune

Giants take 8 events, dunk Bluestreaks, 52-34

CHISHOLM — The Mesabi East boys’ swimming team had no problem racking up wins Thursday evening in the Chisholm pool, winning the first eight of 11 events on tap to cruise to a 52-34 win over the Bluestreaks. The Giants picked up wins in two relays, got two individual wins from Cole Layman and used strong finishes down the line to outpace Chisholm. Mesabi East’s four other wins came from...
CHISHOLM, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Wolverines sink Bluejackets

HIBBING — The Rock Ridge and Hibbing boys’ swimming and diving teams both took six of 12 events during Tuesday evening’s meet, but it was stronger finishes down the line for the Wolverines that lifted them above the Bluejackets, 103-76. Rock Ridge picked up four individual wins from four different athletes while winning two of the three relay events on top. The Bluejackets were lifted by two wins from both Cooper Emerson and Aaron Hadrava. ...
HIBBING, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Hibbing snares two top-ten finishes at Gitchi Gummi Invite

DULUTH - After enduring a recent cold snap, the two Iron Range alpine ski teams headed to Duluth, Tuesday, where they enjoyed the January thaw by competing in the Gitchi Gummi Invitational. Hibbing placed both its number one seeds in the top 10, with Hilda Knuckey finishing ninth and Adam Vinopal seventh. “Hilda had a solid first run but skied her second run a bit tentatively,” said Bluejacket head coach...
HIBBING, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Mesabi Tribune

Giants flex their strength over Spartans 90-75

SUPERIOR — The Mesabi East boys’ swimming team won eight events Tuesday evening on their way to a 90-75 win over Superior. Logan Schroeder and Cole Layman were double winners for the Giants in the win just across the border. Schroeder started things off with his first win in the 50 freestyle, touching first with a time of 24.77. He later went on to win the 100 backstroke with a...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Mesabi Tribune

CLC announces fall honors lists

BRAINERD, Minn. — Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2021 fall semester honors list. The President’s List includes 183 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits. The Dean’s List includes 172 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74. Tyler Jandrey, Dean's List, Gilbert; Austin Landgren, President's List, Gilbert; and Luke Gabrielson, President's List, Orr
Mesabi Tribune

Chisholm student’s art to be on display in St. Paul

CHISHOLM – A Chisholm High School senior was recently selected to have her artwork displayed at the Minnesota Senate Building in St. Paul. A watercolor drawing by Hailee Elven, a senior in Elizabeth “Betsy” Carroll’s art class, was selected by Sen. David Tomassoni to represent District 6 in the My District, My Minnesota art competition introduced by the Minnesota State Senate last fall. District 6 includes parts of Itasca and St. Louis counties in northeastern Minnesota. ...
CHISHOLM, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Senior Art

Chisholm High School Senior Hailee Elven is pictured with her winning entry for the My District, My Minnesota art competition introduced by the Minnesota Senate. Also pictured is Chisholm High School Principal Mark Morrison. Elven’s work was selected by Sen. David Tomassoni, and will soon be on display alongside the work of other finalists from around the state at the Senate building, where it will represent District 6.
CHISHOLM, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Diving Team#The Rock Ridge#Wolverines#Rock Ridge A Lrb#Rock Ridge C
Mesabi Tribune

Student Art

Here is a closer look at the watercolor drawing by Hailee Elven that was selected by Sen. David Tomassoni as the finalist for District 6 in the My District, My Minnesota art competition.
MINNESOTA STATE
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
188
Followers
312
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy